Governor Abbott Discusses Texas’ Booming Economy During Roundtable With Business Leaders In Richland Hills

May 17, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a roundtable discussion on Texas' booming economy with local business leaders at Advanced Chemical Logistics in Richland Hills. Joined by Senator Kelly Hancock and Representative Stephanie Klick, the Governor discussed pro-growth policies Texas continues promoting that create a world-class business climate where Texans can unleash their full potential. 

"The Lone Star State proudly offers the American Dream to every Texan by championing policies that widen economic opportunities and success," said Governor Abbott. "Texas moves at the speed of business, and we continue to cultivate a world-class business environment by developing our skilled, diverse workforce, cutting taxes, and rolling back unnecessary regulations. Through close partnerships with business leaders like those here today, Texas will remain the top economic destination in America and the best place to live, work, and raise a family." 

Advanced Chemical Logistics partners with a diverse selection of suppliers to distribute both domestic and imported products, ranging from specialty chemicals to basic commodities. Learn more about Advanced Chemical Logistics.

