Ronn Torossian On Generating Leads Through PR and Content Marketing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, Founder of 5WPR, says that the cost of acquiring new customers has been on the rise in the last few years, which means companies find it more important than ever to identify high-quality leads and convert them as soon as possible. When companies can combine their PR and content marketing efforts, they can end up leveraging the existing audience as a way to generate new leads. When PR teams are able to integrate content marketing strategies that are generally used to drive more engagement, they can generate more high-quality leads that have an existing connection to the target audience.

Public relations
The goal of public relations is to educate the existing target audience, such as social media followers, customers, stakeholders, and more, about various topics that would be of interest to them. The assets that public relations teams create, including e-books, white papers, as well as press releases, can be shared with relevant industry outlets or news websites to reach the target audience that's already interested in the business.

Content marketing
Ronn Torossian adds that like public relations, content marketing is focused on developing and communicating valuable information to the target audience. However, in terms of content marketing, the goal is to consistently create content that's high in value, relevant, and timely. Then, companies need to share those pieces of content with the goal of generating interest with new customers in the business or its solutions and expanding the overall target audience. Content marketing efforts are often focused on creating and distributing email marketing campaigns that will encourage the subscribers to open the emails and click through to see new products or download various reports. Content marketing teams are also responsible for creating content for social media platforms, or newsletters, and coordinating various marketing collaborations, such as those that businesses need to create with social media influencers.

Combining both PR and content marketing
When companies are able to combine their content marketing and public relations efforts together, they can generate a lot of new leads. On one hand, public relations efforts provide potential customers with relevant information to create relationships between the business and the target audience. On the other hand, with content marketing efforts, companies can streamline the process of conversion by turning their leads into buying customers. When both of those are combined companies can quickly generate a lot more leads that are going to be a lot more likely to convert, as well as share their positive experiences with their friends or family, who are all people that can also become new potential customers for the business.

Roxanne Ducas
5WPR
email us here

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


