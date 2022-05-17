Polling Location, School Placed on Temporary Lockdown

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: May 17, 2022 Contact: Chad Houck, Chief Deputy Secretary of State Phone: (208) 334-2852

Boise, Idaho — The Idaho Secretary of State’s Elections Operations Center, located in the Idaho State Capitol building, received reports earlier today of a situation involving potential shots fired in the vicinity of Wood River Middle School in Hailey Idaho. The school was placed under active lockdown, and out of an abundance of caution, polling places located at schools close to the incident were also briefly placed on temporary lockdown as the situation developed.

The incident has been investigated by local law enforcement, and it has been determined that there were no actual gunshots fired. As of 11:30 am, all temporary lockdowns were lifted at local schools and polling locations. According to a post on the Blaine County School District Facebook page, school is resuming this afternoon.

Voting resumed immediately following the lifting of the temporary lockdowns and will continue as scheduled.

The Elections Operations Center will continue to monitor the situation. Questions regarding this incident should be referred to local law enforcement and/or County Clerk Elections personnel.

