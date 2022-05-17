Dr. Jennifer Berman’s newest technology, EmFemme, is bringing Vaginal Rejuvenation to a new level.

Dr. Jennifer Berman

Dr. Jennifer Berman is a sexual health expert so it is only right that she is the first provider to offer BTL’s newest product EmFemme 360

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer Berman is a sexual health expert so it is only right that she is the first provider to offer BTL’s newest product EmFemme 360; a new thermal energy treatment that tightens, tones and improves the appearance of the vaginal area. Dr. Berman has seen success with her other products from BTL Aesthetics; Emsella, Emsculpt NEO, Emtonne. Her newest addition to the line-up, EmFemme is a great treatment for someone looking for the next step of emsella. Emsella is a 20 minute treatment, with 4-6 sessions, that treats urinary incontinence and strengthens the pelvic floor. Dr. Bermas clients love the Emsella Chair and are even more eager to try out EmFemme.

Dr. Berman is a sexual health expert who has dedicated her life to the betterment of women's wellness. Beginning in the 80s she was an advocate for womens wellness and ensured that the topics of menopause and womens sexual health were not brushed under the rug, instead she created a space for woman to feel comfortable and safe to talk about their needs and receive beneficial treatment, She founded and created The Berman Women’s Wellness Center in Beverly Hills, which is now a comprehensive, multidisciplinary State of the Art Center focused on women and wellness. The Berman Women’s Wellness Center is expanding and new technology that is proven effective is being offered by Dr. Berman. Dr. Berman is excited as she is expanding with many treatments that serve women who face insecurities and difficulties when it comes to their vaginal area including urinary incontinence, sagging skin, and vaginal looseness. She continues to serve as a recurring expert for the media, in areas of sexual health, vaginal rejuvination and menopause.



EMFEMME 360 is a new thermal energy treatment that tightens, tones and improves the appearance of the vaginal area. This quick, easy-to-perform treatment provides temporary increases in local circulation, muscle pain relief, and muscle relaxation.

Whether it's a result of age, childbirth or simply a cosmetic insecurity, women are regularly seeking treatments to address urinary incontinence and other intimacy concerns. EMFEMME 360 is an effective solution that can help women feel more confident and comfortable in their own skin.

EmFemme 360 is a direct response to the many women that experience urinary incontinence. The thermal energy works to improve tightness and tone the area, while the radio frequency heat technology repairs tissues and improves vaginal dryness- two main issues that cause extreme discomfort and inconvenience for women.

Many women have great insecurities and issues with intimacy due to dryness, which EmFemme’s technology helps to repair. The technology also improves the tightness of the vaginal area, helping with intimacy. With EmFemme 360, these women can finally achieve relief from their uncomfortable symptoms.

The EmFemme 360 procedure is a short and effective treatment, after 8 minutes the session is completed. 3-6 treatments are recommended for optimal results. The device is inserted into the vaginal canal, this advanced technology does the work- rotating 360 degrees in the vagina. The EmFemme 360 has no downtime and is non-painful; you will only feel a warm sensation and results are seen and felt immediately.

Dr. Jennifer Berman is excited to launch this product and bring a revolutionary Vaginal Rejuvenation treatment onto the market She says, "I'm excited to offer my patients this effective and beneficial treatment," said Dr. Berman. "My patients loved EmSculpt and Emsella and now they will see and feel the same amazing results with EmFemme"

Appointments are now available, call the Beverly Hills Women’s Wellness Center today for a free consultation and see how EmFemme can help you!