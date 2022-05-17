Heart Attack Diagnostics Market In The United States Is Expected To Reach US$ 7.7 Billion By 2032
The global heart attack diagnostics market is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heart attack diagnostics market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The global heart attack diagnostics market is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 22.2 Billion by 2032 by growing from US$ 10.4 Billion in 2021.
Myocardial infraction, that is commonly known as heart attack is actually a type of cardiovascular disease (CVD), which happens when oxygenated blood flowing to the muscles in heart reduces or gets cut off. This condition of myocardial ischemia is recognized as one of the top causes of mortality creating a huge demand for heart attack diagnostics in the healthcare sector.
Incident of myocardial infarction is a life threatening condition that requires prompt diagnosis test for heart attack and treatment. Such a high risk factor has rendered the heart attack diagnostic market as a growing space in the present times.
What are the Driving Factors for the Global Heart Attack Diagnostics Market?
Adopting bad lifestyles and habits, particularly in metro cities around the world, and the prevalence of several chronic diseases among the younger age population has increased the risk of heart attack or cardiac arrest these days. Accumulation of cholesterol and other substances in the coronary arteries is inferred to be the main reason for several coronary artery diseases (CAD) that have unfortunately supplemented the heart attack diagnostics market opportunities in the last few years.
Also, the predominance of CAD due to an expanding elderly population base and obese people is driving the heart attack diagnostics market outlook in all major economies of the world. According to the American Heart Association (AHA) report, nearly 45 per cent of US citizens are prone to some form of cardiac disease, particularly heart attack, which might become the key driving force for the heart attack diagnostic market growth in the coming years.
According to the Various Types of Diagnostic Methods Which Segment is Mostly Popular of the Global Heart Attack Diagnostics Market?
It is predicted by the heart attack diagnostics market demand analysis that over the forecast period ECG domain might experience some higher growth in demand, mostly in low-income and middle-income countries. Contrastingly, enzyme-based diagnostic techniques and rapid heart attack diagnosis blood tests such as Creatine Kinase MB Isoenzyme (CK-MB) based diagnosis method are estimated to witness higher adoption in developed economies. These sensitive tests disseminate quick results within two hours against the traditional methods that require 6-7 hours and are expected to boost the heart attack diagnostics market future trends.
However, the Blood test category is the rapidly growing segment as per this heart attack diagnostics market report, with a predicted CAGR of nearly 6.8%. Coronary angiography and Echocardiography are developing fields, significantly contributing to the heart attack diagnostics statistics and popularity of the market.
Key Segments
By Test :
• Electrocardiogram
• Blood Tests
• Angiogram
• Computerized Cardiac Tomography
• Other Tests
By End User :
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Diagnostic Centers
• Other End Users
By Region :
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
What are the Recent Developments in the Heart Attack Diagnostics Market?
• Roche Company released a series of two critical cardiac biomarkers in April 2021 by the name of cardiac troponin T (cTnT-hs) and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test by using its Elecsys® technology.
• European Union authorized the use of CaRi Heart Technology in March 2021. Its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) support helps in detecting and predicting the danger of any type of heart attack by some years before its occurrence.
• Abott obtained CE Mark for its highly sensitive Troponin-I blood test kit in September 2018 that helps in detecting the risk of heart attack in healthy person as well.
Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Key Players
• GE Healthcare
• Hitachi Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips NV
• Midmark Corporation,
• F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Schiller AG
• Siemens Healthineers
• Toshiba Corporation
• Welch Allyn Inc
• Astrazenca PLC.
