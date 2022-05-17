10th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominations for three ...

TOPEKA—The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations for three new district judge positions in Johnson County. The new district judge divisions were certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them. The 10th Judicial District is composed of Johnson County. Justice Evelyn Wilson, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 10th Judicial District, said individuals may apply or be nominated for the position. Eligibility requirements A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. Nomination process Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the Johnson County District Court, the clerk of the appellate courts at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, online at www.kscourts.org/judges/Become-a-Judge, or online at www.jocojnc.org/. Nominations due by noon, June 22, and must be on paper All completed nomination forms and supporting documents must be delivered in paper format only no later than noon Thursday, June 30, 2022. No documents will be accepted digitally or by fax. An original and 15 copies of the completed nomination form and any supporting documents, along with one executed release form, should be delivered to: Kevin P. Moriarty, Secretary 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission 7007 College Blvd., Ste. 430 Overland Park, KS 66211 Nominees to governor The nominating commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill these positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint. If there are not sufficient nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district. Term of office After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term. Nominating commission The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Thomas Bath and Samuel Turner Sr., Leawood; James A.C. Griffith, Stephene Moore, and Annabeth Surbaugh, Lenexa; Laura McConwell, Mission; Doug Brownlee, Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan and Stephen Tatum, Olathe; Michael Czinege, Rick Guinn, Kevin Moriarty, and Greg Musil, Overland Park; and Josie Herrera, Shawnee. Find out more about the nominating commission at www.jocojnc.org/