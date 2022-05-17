KidzCon Begins Countdown For Three Day Destination Experience

The 3-day event is an interactive annual convention created to celebrate kids in an exceptional way, letting them bask in a dreamworld of fun and discovery.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- KidzCon is delighted to announce that it has fixed this year's edition of its annual kids festival to be held from the 15th to the 17th of July 2022.The 3-day event is the largest interactive kids convention that celebrates the vibrant creativity of children and will include fun activities such as toys, fashion, TV & Film, food, devices, and learning tools.Guests will indulge in exciting, fun activities by Dreamworks Animation, Care Bears, Warner Bros, Milk Bar, FunBox, and 100+ exhibitors, along with VIP gift bags filled with products from Nickelodeon, Jurassic World 3 Toys, complimentary Yogurtland coupons, and more.In addition to panel discussions with popular kids influencers, attendees of the event will also enjoy photo ops and partake in fun workshops, indulge in color spray hairstyles by Funky Hair, enjoy food trucks and drown their taste buds in favorite sugary delights like rainbow cotton candy, as well as a pancake art tsunami.Some of the past exhibitors include Nickelodeon, General Mills Cereal, Paramount Pictures, Puma, and more. Published work from Kidz Con can be seen on Getty Images, KTLA, E-News, Spectrum1 News, La Parent, and Hollywood Weekly. And the organizers have revealed that this year's edition of KidzCon will also benefit children in need as a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.KidzCon was created by the fashion sensation, Keyana Franklin-Hughes, whose designs have played a major part in expressing individual style through fashion for all children. Published work from Keyana can be seen in magazines, internationally and nationally, with features in Babiekins, LA Parent, Harper's Bazaar Singapore, The Guardian UK, Frequency News, Flaunt Magazine, and Le Petite Magazine.The self-proclaimed "Big Kid at Heart" is a mother who has a deep passion for creating experiences for all children, especially those living with disabilities. After losing her mother and grandmother to cancer in 2017, Keyana started KidzCon as her way to turn pain into her passion, while also creating an exciting and memorable experience for children.The amazing event will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center.