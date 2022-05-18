Crepini Egg Wraps with JUST Egg™ launches its first-ever plant-based Eggless Wra
Using JUST Egg™, Crepini innovates a vegan wrap with zero carbs and the same great taste as its best-selling Egg Wraps.HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crepini, the makers of the original carb-swap, Egg Wraps, is on a mission to get its craveable, carb-free options to more people, no matter their dietary preferences. For the first time ever, the small business with a big reach teamed up with America’s fastest-growing plant-based egg, JUST Egg™. This innovative recipe makes Egg Wraps eggless with a delicious recipe that’s vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and carb-free while being low in calories and full of protein.
“We are so excited to extend a plant-based option to our customers who love Crepini’s Egg Wraps. Since our inception here at Crepini, we’ve been looking for ways to disrupt the carb-free category with Keto-friendly options that aren’t only easy to eat anywhere, but are delicious and versatile for every meal,” said Crepini founder Paula Rimer, who started Crepini with her husband Eric Shkolnik. “Today with the launch of our first Eggless Wrap, we’ve innovated a way to make eating well easy for people of all different dietary preferences, from gluten-free to Keto to vegan.”
With JUST Egg™ as its main ingredient, the Crepini Eggless Wrap is a plant-based version of the original wrap that doesn’t compromise on flavor or function. It’s a convenient and simple way to create a high-protein, zero carb meal with delicious egg flavor that serves as a perfect canvas for a wide variety of recipes. Just like Crepini’s range of Egg Wrap products, Eggless Wraps can be rolled up with traditional sandwich ingredients, crisped up in a fry pan, baked, or enjoyed plain as a quick, nourishing fix right out of the refrigerator!
Developed for both human and planetary health, JUST Egg™ cooks, looks and tastes just like a conventional egg, but contains no cholesterol, less saturated fat, and about the same amount of protein as a chicken egg. In addition, JUST Egg™ is much more sustainable: compared to chicken eggs, JUST Egg’s ingredients use 83% less land, 98% less water, and produce 93% fewer carbon emissions.
Since its entry into the market, Crepini has surged in popularity as an innovative option for the carb-conscious, with over 600 million Egg Wraps sold. The new Eggless Wrap with JUST Egg™ will debut at Sprouts retailers nationwide beginning June 1st.
To discover delicious new ways to enjoy Crepini’s Eggless Wrap, visit www.crepini.com/recipes. The wraps are available at Sprouts retailers and online.
About Eat Just, Inc.
Eat Just is a food technology company with a mission to build a healthier, safer and more sustainable food system in our lifetimes. The company's expertise, from functionalizing plant proteins to culturing animal cells, is powered by a world-class team of scientists and chefs spanning more than a dozen research disciplines. Eat Just created America’s fastest-growing egg brand, which is made entirely of plants, and the world’s first-to-market meat made from animal cells instead of slaughtered livestock. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies,” Entrepreneur’s “100 Brilliant Companies,” CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. JUST Egg has been named among Popular Science’s “100 Greatest Innovations” and Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” and the history-making debut of GOOD Meat was heralded as one of 2020's top scientific breakthroughs by The Guardian, Vox and WIRED.
For more information on JUST Egg, visit https://ju.st.
For more information on GOOD Meat, visit http://goodmeat.co.
