DNR seeks comments on EAW for Gorman Creek channel restoration

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments through June 16 on an Environmental Assessment Worksheet to address proposed restoration of a stretch of Gorman Creek in Wabasha County.

The proposed project would stabilize stretches of Gorman Creek and a spring tributary, Costello Spring, near Kellogg in Wabasha County. The project would replace 2,060 feet of unstable stream with 4,800 feet of stream channel that would enhance ecological function, improve water quality and establish a more stable habitat.

A copy of the EAW is available on the project page of the DNR website.

A hard copy may be requested by calling 651-259-5694.

The EAW is also available for public review at:

DNR Library, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul

DNR Central Region Headquarters, 1200 Warner Road, St. Paul

Hennepin County – Minneapolis Central Library, government documents, second floor, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Wabasha Public Library, 168 Alleghany Ave., Wabasha

Rochester Public Library, Reference Department, 101 Second St. SE, Rochester

The EAW notice was published in the May 17 Environmental Quality Board Monitor.

Mailed comments must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, to the attention of Kathy Metzker, EAW project manager, Environmental Policy and Review Unit, Ecological and Water Resources Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road N, St. Paul, MN 55155.

Email comments must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. They may be sent to [email protected] with “Gorman Creek EAW” in the subject line.

Anyone providing a mailing address or submitting comments via email will receive a copy of the decision document, which includes responses to comments. Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters’ names and email or postal addresses will be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials they submit.