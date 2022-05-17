DNR accepting comments on environmental documents for Kingsbury Bay Watershed Sediment Reduction project

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments through June 16 on an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for a proposal to reduce erosion and improve stream connectivity in priority areas of the Kingsbury Creek and 68th Avenue West Creek watersheds in Duluth.

Project goals are to reduce sediment loads, stabilize stream channels, restore floodplain connectivity, improve aquatic habitat and reduce the amount of sediment deposited in Kingsbury Bay.

A copy of the EAW is available on the project page of the DNR website.

A hard copy may be requested by calling 651-259-5122.

The EAW is also available for public review at the Duluth Public Library, 105 Mt. Royal Shopping Circle, Duluth.

The EAW was published in the May 17 Environmental Quality Board Monitor. Mailed comments must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16 to the attention of Becky Horton, EAW project manager, Environmental Policy and Review Unit, Ecological and Water Resources Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road N, St. Paul, MN 55155.

Email comments must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. They maybe sent to [email protected] with “Kingsbury Bay” in the subject line.

Anyone providing a mailing address or submitting comments via email will receive a copy of the decision document, which includes responses to comments. Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters’ names and email or postal addresses will be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials they submit.