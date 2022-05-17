Pool Service HQ Is Helping Out Customers Searching Online For Pool Services Near Me

/EIN News/ -- Mount Juliet, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Juliet, Tennessee -

Pool Service HQ is helping homeowners and landlords all over the United States get the help they need to build, maintain, repair, and accessorize the pools on their property.

Pool Service HQ maintains a database of professional pool companies, pool contractors, pool service companies, and pool supply companies. The website currently offers the ability to search for service providers in six categories – pool contractors, pool service, pool supplies, pool repairs, hot tubs & spas, and pool builders. Users can also narrow down a provider based on the area they are located in. Once a website visitor selects the category of pool services that they are looking for, the website switches to an interface with a map of the United States and the corresponding list of service providers. The scope of the search can be narrowed by location, by either zooming in and out of the interactable map or by typing in the approximate location in a text box that acts as a filter. Every individual listing on the website mentions details such as the address of the service provider, its phone number, a link to the service provider’s website, a few links to its social media, a couple of photos if available, and a map that shows its exact location.

Customers looking for a contractor to build, repair, or maintain their pool or those looking for any pool or hot tub-related supplies are required to enter the exact nature of the products or services they are looking for in a contact form on the website. The website will then send the customer’s request to three professional pool companies, pool contractors, pool service companies, or pool supply companies, in its directory, that best match the customer’s requirements and location. The customer will then get to choose the most competitive quote based on factors such as the cost of services, customer ratings, types of services offered, and more.

A spokesperson for the company talks about the reason behind creating Pool Service HQ by saying, “Pool building, maintenance, and repair is a very niche contracting skill. There are not many service providers in this category compared to other trades such as plumbers, electricians, tree services, and more. For this reason, you might not be completely aware of all the providers in your area, the kind of services they provide, and the prices that they offer. We built Pool Service HQ to solve this problem while also promoting increased competition amongst the thousands of pool contractors operating across the country. We believe this website helps both customers and the industry as a whole by bringing exposure to the many different pool service options available. As a homeowner or commercial property owner, we are confident that you will be able to find the exact kind of service that you are looking for, from a provider that offers excellent work quality and friendly customer service. If you are a contractor providing pool-related services, consider signing up to the platform to cast a wider net when it comes to finding leads and paying customers. There is also a good chance that if you own a pool services business, we already have it listed on our website. In that case, make sure to claim the listing so that we can better help customers in your service area find your company easily.”

The company also publishes a blog that serves as a quick primer for customers who are dealing with issues related to their pool and need some guidance on solving them before calling for professional help. For example, its blog post on pool care and pool maintenance covers topics such as swimming pool maintenance, cleaning pool water, the correct use of pool chemicals and the ideal pool chemistry, the swimming pool filter system, pool vacuum, pool heaters, pool liner, pool lights, and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OKLXT4mBIc

Readers searching online for “pool services near me” can contact Pool Service HQ by filling out a form on its website to get a free quote.

