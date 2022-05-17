NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT AND DENVER BRONCO COURTLAND SUTTON TEAM UP TO HELP KIDS IN NEED
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit Shoes That Fit is thrilled to announce they have received a generous 25K donation in the form of Adidas shoes from wide receiver Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos.
Brand new Adidas shoes were provided for the entire student body of 254 kids at the Center for Talent Development in Denver. The remaining shoes will be distributed by Shoes That Fit to kids in need nationally.
This is not the first time Courtland has helped the school. He donated 100 pairs of shoes back in 2019 along with Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, and participated in a measuring day at the school with the kids.
Currently, 1 in 3 American children lives in a low-income family. Shoes That Fit helps children in thousands of schools across America by providing brand new, brand name athletic shoes. For kids, a new pair of shoes improves their self-esteem and participation at school by eliminating one of poverty’s most visible and debilitating marks. With over 2.4 million pairs of new shoes and other necessities have been raised to date, Shoes That Fit is uniquely efficient and effective in their life-changing operations
"Shoes are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. When families must choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance and performance at school, and we are so thankful that Courtland Sutton is taking the time to make such a positive impact on these kids." Amy Fass – Executive Director, Shoes That Fit
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 126,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website www.shoesthatfit.org.
Lisa Kaufman
Lisa Kaufman
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-600-5352
press@hgprinc.com