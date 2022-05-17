UK Passport Renewals Are Currently Delayed - Here's How To Speed Up The Process
EINPresswire.com/ -- Around 9.5 million people are expected to apply for a new passport this year, up from an average of 6.5 million in previous years.
This comes as a result of over five million British citizens delaying their passport renewals in 2020 and 2021. The British government is now warning people to process their applications "as soon as possible" to avoid delays.
Her Majesty's Passport Office has stated that the current processing time for new passports is around ten weeks, but situations have been reported to happen in which processing is taking much longer than that.
Why Is The UK Passport Renewal Process Delayed?
The Passport Office announced that the queue had been caused by an unusual amount of demand for UK passport applications and renewals.
Following the end of Covid-19 travel restrictions, more individuals are renewing their passports, which they had postponed during the pandemic.
More than one million new passport applications were processed in March 2022, 13% more than the previous record set in March 2019.
How To Speed Up An Application
Here are some ways to speed up a British Passport renewal or application amidst the current delays.
Plan ahead! If a new passport is needed in the near future, start the application process as soon as possible. This will give some breathing room if there are any problems with the application.
Check to see whether the application is completed fully and accurately. The Passport Office has been known to reject or delay an application due to the slightest inaccuracies.
Before submitting an application, have it examined by an expert.
To avoid delays and the possibility of losing documents, using a courier service is recommended. Using a courier ensures that a passport application is delivered promptly to the HM Passport Office and does not get lost in transit.
About U.K.ABROAD
U.K.ABROAD is a leading provider of UK passport services, offering a complete range of services to help individuals with their UK passport applications, renewals, and replacements. Operating independently since 2008, U.K.ABROAD has a proven track record of assisting countless British Citizens with their UK passports.

Their team of highly experienced British Passport consultants and advisors are committed to providing the best possible service to their clients. U.K.ABROAD offers a personalised service and will work with you every step of the way to ensure that your application is processed without unnecessary delays.





