/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 4.91 Billion with a CAGR of 4.24% During the Study Period (2018-26) | DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight Analysis in Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market report, the rising incidence of spinal cord diseases and spinal cord trauma, the increasing prevalence of geriatric population suffering from age-related spine-related ailments, and increasing innovations associated with the spinal decompression and traction devices development is expected to drive the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market growth during the forecast period.

According to the latest report published by DelveInsight “Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market Insight,” the global Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market is expected to witness significant growth owing to an increase in the prevalence of various spine-related disorders. Furthermore, the rising number of technological advancements in spinal decompression and traction devices in the developed regions, the rising prevalence of spinal cord diseases and spinal cord trauma, and significant awareness related to spinal decompression/traction devices is also a major factor contributing to the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market growth. This report will provide an in-depth understanding of the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market.

Key Takeaways from the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market during the forecast period.

The leading Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices companies such as DJO LLC (Colfax Corporation), BTL, Vax-D Medical Technologies, CERT Health Sciences, LLC, Spinal Designs International, Inc., North American Medical Corporation, Spinetronics, LLC, Hill Laboratories Company, Chattanooga, v2uhealth, SEERS Medical Limited, gbo Medizintechnik AG, Bıçakcılar, CHINESPORT S.p.a, Manumed, OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd., CORE Medical Equipment, LLC, Satisform, SpineMED Group, Mettler Electronics Corp. , and others are currently working in the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market.

received the FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the LimiFlex Device which targets the degenerative spondylolisthesis. Thus, owing to the launch of such devices, there will be a rapid growth observed in the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market Report

Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices

Spinal decompression therapy comprises stretching the spine, using a traction table or a similar motorized device, along with the goal of relieving the back pain or the leg pain. The procedure is also called as nonsurgical decompression therapy. The spinal decompression devices use the same basic principle of spinal traction which is offered by chiropractors, osteopaths, and other appropriately trained healthcare professionals for several years. Both the decompression as well as the spinal traction devices are used with the goal of relieving the pain, and promoting the optimal healing environment for the purpose of bulging, degenerated, and herniated discs.

Learn more about the spinal decompression devices @ Best Spinal Decompression Device

Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the recent product approvals pertaining to spinal decompression devices/spinal traction devices, rising incidence of spinal cord trauma, and rising incidence of spine-related ailments/diseases in the region among other factors in the region. Furthermore, with the rising prevalence of spinal cord deformities along with the lower back pain coupled with an ever-increasing aging population, the rising number of cases born with spinal deformities are increasing across the North American region will also contribute to the growth of the regional Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region and the rising adoption of Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices along with the rising prevalence of hospitals that are offering spinal surgery procedures across the region will further provide immense growth opportunities for the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Small Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market, get a snapshot of the report Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market

Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market Dynamics

The Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market is witnessing a growth in product demand owing to various reasons, one of the key factors such as an increase in the incidence of spinal cord diseases and spinal cord injuries (SCI) caused by road injuries or accidents. Moreover, another key factor responsible for the significant adoption of the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices is the growing geriatric population being more prone to develop spinal deformities such as degenerative disc disorders, spinal stenosis, and others.

However, stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals and the high cost of the devices may restrict the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market growth.

In addition to the previously mentioned factors, the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market witnessed a period of temporary setback due to the imposing of the lockdown restrictions as necessary measures to contain the COVID-19 spread. One of the major steps during this was the suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits which reduced the demand for Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices in the market, thereby limiting the market growth for a short time. Nevertheless, the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market is in a period of recovery with the resumption of activities across various domains including healthcare services owing to the approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines across the globe, thereby presenting a positive future outlook for the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market during the forecast period.

Get a sneak peek at the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market dynamics @ Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Type - Manual Spinal Traction, Mechanical Spinal Traction

Manual Spinal Traction, Mechanical Spinal Traction Market Segmentation By Application - Slipped Discs, Degenerative Disc Disease, Herniated Discs, Others

Slipped Discs, Degenerative Disc Disease, Herniated Discs, Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Companies - DJO LLC (Colfax Corporation), BTL, Vax-D Medical Technologies, CERT Health Sciences, LLC, Spinal Designs International, Inc., North American Medical Corporation, Spinetronics, LLC, Hill Laboratories Company, Chattanooga, v2uhealth, SEERS Medical Limited, gbo Medizintechnik AG, Bıçakcılar, CHINESPORT S.p.a, Manumed, OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd., CORE Medical Equipment, LLC, Satisform, SpineMED Group, Mettler Electronics Corp., among others

DJO LLC (Colfax Corporation), BTL, Vax-D Medical Technologies, CERT Health Sciences, LLC, Spinal Designs International, Inc., North American Medical Corporation, Spinetronics, LLC, Hill Laboratories Company, Chattanooga, v2uhealth, SEERS Medical Limited, gbo Medizintechnik AG, Bıçakcılar, CHINESPORT S.p.a, Manumed, OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd., CORE Medical Equipment, LLC, Satisform, SpineMED Group, Mettler Electronics Corp., among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% reaching USD 4.91 billion by 2026.

Which MedTech key players in the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market 7 Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing how the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of the Spinal Decompression/Traction Devices Market Analysis

