Momilabs Launches All-Natural Drink Mix for Daily Allergy & Congestion Relief

Morning Miracle™ drink mix delivers daily functional support to help consumers get ahead of allergy symptoms, promote recovery, and boost energy

More than just clearing congestion, we’re seeing relief for sinuses, congestion, runny nose, post-nasal drip, sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, cough, and headache.” — Brett Walker, company founder

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momilabs, a Utah health and wellness company, today announced, Morning Miracle daily drink mix, an all-natural solution aimed at delivering relief for seasonal allergies and congestion. Available in stick packets, the product can be slipped into a pocket, backpack, or purse to conveniently fit today’s active lifestyles.

"Allergies are a daily nuisance for millions and often caused by seasonal hay fever or something else," said Brett Walker, company founder. "We named this product Morning Miracle because it's used first thing each day and offers a natural approach to getting ahead and staying ahead of allergies and congestion. If you suffer from allergies, you will understand why this is such a big deal. The product is vegan, non-dairy, gluten-free, and includes no preservatives. Its synergistic formula dissolves in water and has no interactions with any other medications."

“A lifetime of hay fever turned me to any and every allergy solution I could find,” said Walker. “But the headaches, moodiness, and dryness from those meds drove me crazy! Forget the allergy pills, nose sprays, and eye drops. Simply add Morning Miracle alongside your current regimen. More than just clearing congestion, we’re seeing relief for sinuses, congestion, runny nose, post-nasal drip, sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, cough, and headache.”

Suggested use for best results includes:

- Dissolving one packet in 4-8 ounces of room temperature water

- Drinking the mix 30 minutes in the morning before eating or drinking anything else

- Adding a second packet to 24-32 ounces on days with more severe or breakthrough symptoms

“We’ve seen results in as little as five minutes,” said Walker. “We created Morning Miracle to help people of all ages feel better all day long, get more done, be more productive, and improve their mood using all-natural ingredients backed by extensive research.”

Morning Miracle comes in two options: with caffeine and without. It is also available in three flavors: tangy citrus, lemon ice, and mountain berry.

About Morning Miracle

---------------

Morning Miracle delivers functional support and helps people get ahead of allergy symptoms, promote recovery, and boost energy. Used first thing each day, Morning Miracle can:

- Jumpstart the body’s systems that remove congestive mucous and allergen build-up to get users ahead of their day.

- Reduce the swelling and pressure that can accompany allergies and mimic congestion in the nasal passages.

- Promote recovery (oxidative stress or free radical damage, skin quality, healthy weight) and improve the immune system.

- Boost energy with packets marked “+ Energy” and a compatible dose of caffeine (also a proven anti-inflammatory) to further boost one’s morning.

- Promote hydration and move fluids throughout the body’s systems.

“Finally, a natural start to our day with ingredients that treat symptoms rather than mask symptoms with chemicals like so many other medications do!” said Walker. “And with no side effects, headaches, moodiness, or drowsiness.”

The product is currently available at the company’s website at momilabs.com. Pricing begins at $29.95 for 30 packets with a flexible subscription, which is approximately a one-month supply and will be automatically delivered every 30 days.

About momilabs

------------

Founded in 2022, momilabs develops and sells products that help its customers feel better all day, get more done, and be more productive. The company’s first product, Morning Miracle, provides daily allergy and congestion relief. The company uses only all-natural blends backed by extensive research. The company is based in the larger Salt Lake City metropolitan area and is privately owned. Details are available at momilabs.com.