Bio-Isobutene Market Key Vendors, Opportunities, Deep Analysis By Regional & Country Outlook

Increase in the popularity of bio-based fuels and rising government initiatives are key factors driving the market growth.

bio-isobutene market Size – USD 26.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.3%, Market Trends – Need for environment-friendly alternative to petroleum based fuel” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bio-isobutene market is expected to reach a market size of USD 34.68 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 3.3% in 2028, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The need to reduce environmental impact caused due to carbon emission is a key factor driving growth of global bio-isobutene market. It is used in a variety of applications including agriculture and pharmaceuticals industry. Increasing awareness and use of biofuel in the transportation sector is a major factor driving growth of the market.

Increased investment for the research and development of bio-fuel also contributes to growth of the market. The focus of the governments all over the world on reducing pollution and encouraging the use of bio-fuel is another factor expected to drive growth of the market. Moreover, governmental policies and regulations aimed at encouraging and easing the entry of new players in to the market adds to growth of the market. For instance, the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, by the Indian government aims at adopting biofuels and renewable, energy efficient norms.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2021, HCS Group and Gevo signed a strategic agreement to produce sustainable aviation fuel and low carbon chemicals in Europe.

In February 2019, Global Bioenergies joined hands with Clariant to produce batches of wheat straw-based isobutene which can be used in plastic, fuel, lubricants, solvent, and cosmetic applications.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significantly fast rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the huge investments for the research and development of bio-isobutene in the region. Presence of major companies in the market in the region is also a driving factor for growth of the market.

bio-isobutene market report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Gevo, Inc., Global Bioenergies, Butagaz, BASF SE, ExxonMobil, LanzaTech Inc., Songwon Industrial, Butamax Advanced Biofuels, Clariant, and INEOS.

Emergen Research has segmented global bio-isobutene market based on product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Methyl Tert-butyl Ether (MTBE)

Ethyl Tert-butyl Ether (ETBE)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Aerospace

Antioxidants

Pharmaceuticals

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global bio-isobutene market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the bio-isobutene market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the bio-isobutene market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Finally, all aspects of bio-isobutene market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations, and future prospects

