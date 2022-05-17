From Kayaking to East Africa, Frank Gunderson is Always a Student First

Frank Gunderson is a world traveler. He is a professor of music, and he is a student.

TALLAHASSEE , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frank Gunderson is a world traveler. He is a professor of music, and he is a student. It is that part about being a student. However, that remains a constant in the life of Frank Gunderson. From his tenure at FSU to his travels to East Africa and even spending time kayaking, Frank Gunderson is always a willing student.Frank Gunderson: Led by LearningIt is also his passion for learning that has led Gunderson into some of his proudest accomplishments and has guided his love for music. Through the process of teaching, as many great teachers will tell you, he has learned much from his students.Frank Gunderson the love of music and learning is also the catalyst behind his ventures into the deepest regions of East Africa. Through these experiences, Frank Gunderson learned a great deal about cultural music. This real-world education also led to his books and documentaries that have received considerable acclaim and recognition.A Student In and Out of the ClassroomEven in his leisure time, it seems that Gunderson remains a student. One of his favorite leisure activities is kayaking. If it appears kayaking may be an odd fit for a professor of music, author, and documentary filmmaker, you would probably be right. Yet, for Frank Gunderson, this is yet another way to feed his quest for knowledge and learning.As a student, Gunderson takes joy in learning how to maneuver the kayak, manage the current, and navigate the rapids. And in many ways, learning completely new concepts and ideas is familiar ground for Frank Gunderson. Always a student, this teacher at the prestigious Florida State University now shares his love of learning, inside and outside the classroom.Teacher, music lover, and a man on the move, from the kayak to the classroom, Frank Gunderson is always a student first.

