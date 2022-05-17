Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches New Online Resource Highlighting Florida’s Heroes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is launching a new online resource to honor Florida’s finest. Hero Headlines recognizes the gallant actions taken by Florida law enforcement officers. The new webpage is linked to the

Be A Florida Hero website

to promote the latest law enforcement officer headlines. Hero Headlines is a new way to give much-deserved recognition to Florida law enforcement and to show the nation their great work.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As we bring an end to National Police Week in Florida, I am launching a new webpage to continue highlighting the heroic actions of Florida's courageous law enforcement officers. Hero Headlines is full of amazing stories of Florida's finest. These officers go above and beyond the call of duty to protect and serve, and we want to make sure people hear about the good work they are doing. Check it out at BeAFloridaHero.com ."

The webpage can be accessed by clicking on the Hero Headlines tab in the menu bar. The page will keep a list of current news articles that feature heroic actions by officers.

Stories currently on the Hero Headlines page include:

