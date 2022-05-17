VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches New Online Resource Highlighting Florida’s Heroes
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches New Online Resource Highlighting Florida’s HeroesBe A Florida Hero website to promote the latest law enforcement officer headlines. Hero Headlines is a new way to give much-deserved recognition to Florida law enforcement and to show the nation their great work.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As we bring an end to National Police Week in Florida, I am launching a new webpage to continue highlighting the heroic actions of Florida's courageous law enforcement officers. Hero Headlines is full of amazing stories of Florida's finest. These officers go above and beyond the call of duty to protect and serve, and we want to make sure people hear about the good work they are doing. Check it out at BeAFloridaHero.com."
The webpage can be accessed by clicking on the Hero Headlines tab in the menu bar. The page will keep a list of current news articles that feature heroic actions by officers.
Stories currently on the Hero Headlines page include:To view more stories, visit the Hero Headlines webpage by clicking here.
The Be A Florida Hero website is designed to make it easier than ever for someone who is interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs. The website includes an interactive map of Florida where users can click on different areas of the state and see exactly where open law enforcement jobs are located. The website also includes in-depth descriptions of each branch of law enforcement in Florida, with contact information for potential job seekers to get in touch with the right agency.