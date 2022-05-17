Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,547 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches New Online Resource Highlighting Florida’s Heroes

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches New Online Resource Highlighting Florida’s Heroes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is launching a new online resource to honor Florida’s finest. Hero Headlines recognizes the gallant actions taken by Florida law enforcement officers. The new webpage is linked to the Be A Florida Hero website to promote the latest law enforcement officer headlines. Hero Headlines is a new way to give much-deserved recognition to Florida law enforcement and to show the nation their great work.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As we bring an end to National Police Week in Florida, I am launching a new webpage to continue highlighting the heroic actions of Florida's courageous law enforcement officers. Hero Headlines is full of amazing stories of Florida's finest. These officers go above and beyond the call of duty to protect and serve, and we want to make sure people hear about the good work they are doing. Check it out at BeAFloridaHero.com."

The webpage can be accessed by clicking on the Hero Headlines tab in the menu bar. The page will keep a list of current news articles that feature heroic actions by officers.

Stories currently on the Hero Headlines page include:

To view more stories, visit the Hero Headlines webpage by clicking here.

The Be A Florida Hero website is designed to make it easier than ever for someone who is interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs. The website includes an interactive map of Florida where users can click on different areas of the state and see exactly where open law enforcement jobs are located. The website also includes in-depth descriptions of each branch of law enforcement in Florida, with contact information for potential job seekers to get in touch with the right agency.

You just read:

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches New Online Resource Highlighting Florida’s Heroes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.