The State of Women’s Health: A Grave Discrepancy Between Intent and Reality
84% of women acknowledge that they can and should do more to improve their health
Women are the foundation of their family’s well-being. Driving awareness to women’s health is necessary for the strength of our families, community and future.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and wellness matters fall to women. Women are responsible for the health of their spouses, children, aging parents, and finally themselves. They are bridled with endless requirements to better care for their loved ones, but they themselves are falling behind in their own care. The concern has always been that women take the brunt of responsibility for health matters among their family, but what if the problem lies beyond their responsibilities to others? What if women have succumbed to less than acceptable health standards?
The 2022 Women’s Health Survey by WomenCertified Inc. represents over 2,800 women across America and substantiates the grave discrepancy between what women intend upon for their optimal health and what they are living in today’s reality.
Women would never allow their loved ones to suffer, but they themselves have become eerily accepting of feeling unwell, living with discomfort, and subpar sleep. In fact, women appear to accept this way of life as the norm, not the exception.
Nonetheless, 84% of women acknowledge that they can and should do more to improve their health, so clearly women are intent upon doing better for themselves, but how – and why not now?
A False Perception of Health
Among the participants, 72% of women would rate their personal level of health as ‘good’ or ‘very good’, yet among this same group, 61% of women say that they experience pain at least several times a week, with more than half of those women saying they experience pain or discomfort on a daily basis. From headaches, digestive discomfort, joint pain and other common ailments, women still view themselves as being in good health. The ramifications of this mindset contribute to the growing epidemic of women’s health concerns ranging from cardiovascular disease to mental health. In fact, health status indicators show that women in the U.S. have worse outcomes than women in other high-income countries. [The Commonwealth Fund]
This comprehensive research highlights data points across a plethora of health matters: sun safety; headaches; sleep; medication management; body image; breast health; bone health and medication adherence. And, the research uncovers the most common obstacles women face among each generation, in prioritizing their health.
Data Highlights
These statistics reflect a small sampling of data garnered from the Women’s Health Survey by WomenCertified Inc. and a detailed analysis can be found in the full report.
- The generational breakdown for those women who say they experience pain or discomfort in their bodies either daily or several times a week: 61% Boomers; 62% Gen X; 56% Millennials; 70% Gen Z.
- There is an almost equal acknowledgement among women that they can and should do more: 81% Boomers; 88% Gen X; 89% Millennials; 83% Gen Z.
- When asking women what matters trump their health, only 33% of women say that their health is their priority.
- Over half of all women experience headache and/or migraine attacks, but 44% of those women have never sought medical treatment.
- Over half of women (51%) rate their sleep as ‘Fair’ or ‘Poor’, while the remaining 49% say their sleep can be described as good (40%) or excellent (8%).
- Less than 4% say they feel rested and refreshed every morning they wake up, and more than 1 in 4 women (30%) say they ‘rarely’ or ‘never’ wake up feeling rested or refreshed in the morning.
- Across generations the largest percentage of women who say they wake up feeling rested and refreshed every morning or most mornings, are the Boomers: 44% Boomers; 28% Gen X; 21% Millennials; 20% Gen X.
- 1 in 5 women are not confident in how to conduct a breast self-exam, and 40% do not conduct breast self-exams regularly.
- 53% of women have experienced a more challenging relationship with food in the last two years.
- Among those women who have skipped taking their medication, 40% say it had, or could have had a negative effect on their health.
- Over 99% of women are aware that suntanning and sunburns can cause skin damage that leads to skin cancer, yet almost 20% of women ‘rarely’ or ‘never’ wear sunscreen, and 7% go as far as saying ‘They don’t worry about sun protection’. Moreover, only 45% of women have ever visited a dermatologist for a full body scan.
The Silver Lining for Women’s Health
Women acknowledge there is more that they need to do for themselves. And with a strong intent to prioritize their health, women have already won half the battle. Ever-growing responsibilities however, require that resources are not only available but also easily accessible.
The more awareness of women’s health matters, combined with a resource that provides women with easily accessible and trustworthy sources, yields a higher propensity that women will make their health a priority – and make optimal health the norm, not the exception.
The “Know Where to Go, Know What to Do” coalition for women’s health is a group of organizations with a single shared mission: to educate and empower women to take responsibility for their well-being, understand their health, and increase awareness of their unique health needs. By working together, the Coalition will assure women have the education, support and tools to make their health a priority.
As such, the 2022 Women’s Healthy Survey was distributed by the following Know Where to Go, Know What to Do: Women’s Health Coalition organizations: Women’s Choice Award; American Bone Health; Baby Quest Foundation; Better Sleep Council; Beyond Celiac; Casting for Recovery; Cervivor; Know Your Lemons Foundation; Live Today Foundation; National Eating Disorders Association; National Headache Foundation; Project Sweet Peas; Skin Cancer Foundation.
