The Rising Popularity Of Green Buildings Is Expected To Drive The Growth Of The Construction Film Market At A Rate Of 6% As Per The Business Research Company's Construction Film Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the construction film market, the growing popularity of green buildings is expected to drive the market growth going forward. Green buildings are buildings designed to lower operating costs, assist in natural resource conservation, provide better energy efficiency, and improve productivity. Green building construction has increased the usage of construction films in green building projects due to their high durability and low production costs. For instance, according to the US Green Building Adoption Index 2019, 13.8% of US commercial office buildings are green-certified, the highest number in the index’s history. Therefore, the growing popularity of green buildings is driving the growth of the construction film market.



The global construction film market share is expected to grow from $15.5 billion in 2021 to $17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The global construction film market growth is expected to reach $21.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Advancement in construction films production is providing an opportunity to expand the usage of construction films in the construction industry. Major companies operating in the construction films sector are focused on new technological solutions to upgrade the use and applications of construction films in buildings. For instance, in 2019, CONDATO, a Sweden-based home lift supplier, upgraded Smart Window Film with the latest PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystal) technology. It provides 90% visible light transmission (VLT) which delivers an extraordinary viewing experience. It also serves as an alternative to curtains, blinds, shades, or privacy film, allowing inhabitants to adjust the quantity of light and solar heat entering the structure.

Major players in the construction film market are Raven Engineered Films, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Berry Global Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, The RKW Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dupont Teijin Films, SKC, Siliconature Spa, and Mondi plc.

The global construction film market analysis report is segmented by type into LDPE And LLDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, PA/BOPA; by application into protection and barrier, decorative; by end-user industry into residential, commercial, industrial.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the construction films market in 2021. The regions covered in the global construction film market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

