GlobalData Plc: Asia-Pacific to Dominate Rooftop Solar PV Market by 2030
The rooftop solar PV market size was valued at $64.3 billion in 2020
/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cumulative solar PV rooftop capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period. Solar PV is one of the fastest-growing sources of energy globally. The increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the growing demand for power, and the need for energy independence and security are some of the major factors that accelerated the adoption of rooftop solar PV.
The Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides market size and market segmentation globally as well for each of the key countries. It gives insights on key growth drivers and challenges at a country level, historic and forecast data for cumulative installed rooftop solar PV capacity and annual additions, major active and upcoming rooftop solar PV plants in each country, major tenders and contracts, and brief information about the major manufacturers in the country.
Rooftop Solar PV Market Outlook
For more insights, download a free sample report
Rooftop Solar PV Market Segmentation by Installation Type
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
To know more about key rooftop solar PV installation types, download a free sample report
Rooftop Solar PV Market Segmentation by Region
- Asia- Pacific excl China
- China
- North America and South America
- Europe
- MEA
A huge number of installations in Japan, China, India, and Vietnam led to Asia-Pacific increasing its share to over half of the rooftop solar PV cumulative capacity in 2020. Asia-Pacific will continue to dominate the market by 2030.
Rooftop Solar PV Market Segmentation by Countries
- Australia
- Belgium
- China
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Netherlands
- The UK
- The US
- Vietnam
Australia boasts the largest solar PV per capita in the world. The growth in the rooftop solar PV market in the country was aided by state-level FiT programs. After the end of FiTs in several states, the primary support scheme for solar PV was RET’s small-scale certificates (STCs) and large-scale certificates (LGCs).
For more regional and country-level insights into the rooftop solar PV market, download a free sample report
Leading Rooftop Solar PV Market Players
- SOLTECH NV
- Evocells
- Tindo Solar
- LONGi Solar
- JinkoSolar
- JA Solar
- Trina Solar
- Risen Energy
- Hanergy
- Suntech Power Holdings
To know more about leading rooftop solar PV companies, download a free sample report
Rooftop Solar PV Market Overview
|Market Size (Year – 2020)
|$64.3 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of >12% from 2021-2030
|Forecast Period
|2021-2030
|Key Installation Types
|Residential, Commercial, and Industrial
|Key Regions
|Asia-Pacific ex-China, China, North America and South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa
|Key Countries
|Australia, Belgium, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, the UK, the US, and Vietnam
|Leading Players
|SOLTECH NV, Evocells, Tindo Solar, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Trina Solar, Risen Energy, Hanergy, and Suntech Power Holdings
Reasons to Buy
- Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in the rooftop solar PV market.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the drivers and challenges of the market.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.
- Maximize potential in the growth of the rooftop solar PV market.
- Identify key partners, geographies, and business-development avenues.
- Respond to business structure, strategy, and prospects.
FAQs
What was the rooftop solar PV market size in 2020?
The rooftop solar PV market size was valued at $64.3 billion in 2020.
What is the rooftop solar PV market growth rate?
The cumulative solar PV rooftop capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period.
What are the key installation types in the rooftop solar PV market?
The key types of rooftop solar PV installation are residential, commercial, and industrial.
Which are the key regions in the rooftop solar PV market?
The key regions in the rooftop solar PV market are Asia-Pacific ex-China, China, North America and South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.
Which are the key countries in the rooftop solar PV market?
The key countries in the rooftop solar PV market are Australia, Belgium, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, the UK, the US, and Vietnam.
Who are the key players in the rooftop solar PV market?
The key players in the rooftop solar PV market are SOLTECH NV, Evocells, Tindo Solar, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Trina Solar, Risen Energy, Hanergy, and Suntech Power Holdings.
Related Reports
- Turkey Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click Here
- Brazil Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click Here
- Taiwan Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Analysis Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click Here
- United Kingdom (UK) Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click Here
- Italy Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Analysis Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click Here
About us
GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.
Media Contacts
GlobalData
Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com
+44 (0)207 936 6400