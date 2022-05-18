Investics Fusion© Data Fabric Enhanced to Provide Automated and Inexpensive Investment Compliance Capabilities
Investics Fusion© is the perfect vehicle to help change the game and achieve a robust investment compliance process quickly, efficiently and cost effectively.
With global investment strategies continuing to become increasingly complex and widespread, technology is the best and perhaps only way to provide automated oversight in a rapidly changing world.”WESTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investics Data Services Company, Inc. is pleased to announce a new investment compliance offering for the institutional investment community, as part of the Fusion© data fabric component of the Investics Cloud Ecosystem© (ICE).
— William Pryor
Most institutional investors and their agents need to source, normalize and stitch data together from many different places in order to achieve a more complete investment picture. The volume and complexity of data could quickly become millions of data points across hundreds or thousands of portfolios and holdings in order to monitor investments daily, monthly or quarterly and provide the appropriate level of fiduciary oversight. Historically this has been an expensive, slow and labor intensive undertaking to put in place and maintain. Investics Fusion© is the perfect vehicle to help change the game and achieve a robust investment compliance process quickly, efficiently and cost effectively.
Originally announced and available for subscription since early 2021, Fusion© significantly eases the subscription and ingestion of data to provide plug and play, analytics ready, modeled data from multiple financial institutions (holdings, transactions and accounting), 3rd party data vendors (security characteristics, risk statistics, classifications, ESG metrics, comparative benchmarks) and client data (from trading and accounting systems, data warehouses and analytics systems). Using data arrival triggers resident in the ingestion landing zone of Fusion©, data is automatically modeled and quality checked for investment compliance use case rules and then seamlessly connected to various business intelligence and visualization tools for inquiry, reporting and alerts.
“With global investment strategies continuing to become increasingly complex and widespread, technology is the best and perhaps only way to provide automated oversight in a rapidly changing world”, states William Pryor, founder and President of Investics. “We are very pleased that our original vision many years ago of leveraging native cloud services has permitted us to rapidly and inexpensively create new capabilities off our Fusion© data fabric. The best is yet to come”, continues Pryor.
Investics focuses on, and works in partnership with, the global institutional investor community offering native cloud investment data and analytics capabilities, managed services and consulting. With representatives globally and headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts on the outskirts of Boston along “America’s Technology Highway”, Investics has serviced clients globally with assets that now total over US$150 billion. For more information on Investics and our various products and services, please visit www.investics.com. To subscribe or trial various Investics data and analytics offerings, please click here.
