Zoho Corporation Booth at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit-March 2022 Edition, Let Money Talk

Investors and Entrepreneurs Global Networking Platform - Real People and Real Investments

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Abrahamic Business Circle is proud to announce the successful business collaboration with Zoho Corporation “

Zoho Corporation is a valued member of The Abrahamic Business Circle and has supported the local businesses, SMEs and Institutions in their digital transformation. Zoho is one of the World’s most profitable companies with 50+ applications in nearly every major business category including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations and an array of productivity and collaboration tools.

Zoho Corporation respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business including its free products. More than 60 million users around the world and hundreds of thousands of companies rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses.

Following the enormous success of The Abrahamic Business Circle’s networking events, Zoho Corporation has worked with The Abrahamic Business Circle and derived a meaningful connection in the next level-up that exceeded expectations.

The Abrahamic Business Circle delivers real investment and real people every time it hosts an event. One of the secrets of its success is the expertise to handle the Entrepreneur’s healthy hurdle rate. The membership fee paid by the members and the registration fee paid by the guests at the networking events provide guarantees of the best value of their networking time. A value-return of money.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is a member-based organization that is apolitical and areligious. Its members are composed of Investors, Diplomats, UHNWI, Decision-makers, Entrepreneurs and Companies from Startups. Membership in the organization is by invitation only and very selective in taking members in.

After the resounding sell-out at the Investment Summit, March 2022 Edition held last March 29, 2022 at V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, The Abrahamic Business Circle once again will host an event, the Investors Roundtable Dubai on the 29th of June, 2022 at the Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai-United Arab Emirates.

The Investors Roundtable Dubai will be assisted by Ambassadors, Ministers, Royal Families, Corporates and Non-Government Organizations. This event will gather serious investors and entrepreneurs around the world and with their combined connections, it will increase opportunities and strengthen business relationships. Forward-Thinking and Thought-Leaders will discuss in a roundtable discussion the trending topics in Edutech, Fintech, Agriculture, Real Estate, Advanced Technologies and Healthcare.

The success of the Investors Roundtable Dubai will be returned to the society. The fees from the registration and the membership from this event will be allocated to the following humanitarian cause:

• The Swiss-based NGO - EurAsia Heart Foundation’s 5000 Children’s-Heart-Project, an assistance to thousands of children suffering from congenital heart diseases.

• Education Scholarships for Afghans living in Afghanistan, Overseas and in Refugee Camps to prepare them for employment especially the youth and the women.

Dr. Raphael Nagel is the founder and chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle and his vision is to bridge opportunities by promoting steadfastly Economic Diplomacy through investments. Dr. Raphael Nagel is a renowned impact investor and a philanthropist.

ENDS

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through investments founded and chaired by Dr. Raphael Nagel. The global business networking group provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint-ventures, distribution channels and new clients. The organization is apolitical and areligious group.

For More Information:

Email us at contact@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com