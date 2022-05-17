GlobalData Plc: ESG Poised to Become a Major Theme of the Decade

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) will continue to drive strategic and operational decisions for all corporate boards in a post-pandemic world

Social inequality, corruption, tax avoidance, and climate change are all issues that companies must address head-on, in full public view. While some companies are making concerted efforts to improve their ESG performance across many areas, others are simply paying lip service to the concept of sustainable profits. The market is scrutinizing corporate ESG strategies, making greenwashing increasingly difficult.



The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Framework – Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc can be used to assess a company’s ESG performance, the factors that contribute to negative ESG consequences, and mitigating actions that can improve a company’s ESG performance. GlobalData have published over 250 ESG-related reports, surveyed thousands of ESG executives, and scored over 90,000 companies on their ESG performance, using alternative datasets such as deals, patents, jobs, news, filings, and social media posts. GlobalData has also ranked companies in over 50 sectors using our proprietary thematic scorecards.

Environmental

Environmental performance measures the energy a company consumes, the waste it generates, the natural resources it uses, and the consequences for our habitat. Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme climatic events, and these climatic changes will have direct, negative consequences for all businesses. One certainty is that climate change will bring about many uncertainties, increasing the risk for companies and delaying investments.

Social

Social performance assesses a company’s engagement with its workers, customers, suppliers, and the local community. It covers human rights, diversity and inclusion, health and safety, and community impact. Social injustices created by big businesses can generate negative publicity, ensure that companies fail to capture the benefits of a diverse workforce, and lead to issues around regulatory compliance.

Governance

Governance assesses how a company’s internal controls are used to inform business decisions, comply with the law, and meet moral obligations to external stakeholders. Repeated failures in corporate governance, from aggressive tax avoidance to corruption, excessive executive remuneration, and relentless lobbying has meant that society is losing trust in big business.

ESG Framework Overview

Key Environmental Issues Climate Change, Pollution, Biodiversity, and Natural Resources Key Social Issues Human Rights, Diversity & Inclusion, Health & Safety, and Community Impact Key Governance Issues Corporate Structure, Risk Management, Corruption & Bribery, and Ethics

ESG will be the most important theme discussed in corporate boardrooms worldwide this decade. While previous decades have witnessed environmental movements, the current wave of sustainability consciousness is unprecedented. Each new climate-related emergency, human rights violation, or corruption scandal reinforces the public opinion that companies must take meaningful steps to address environmental, social and governance issues.

ESG has and will continue to govern how business is conducted globally. Stakeholders are demanding greater transparency and action on a full spectrum of ESG issues, and those that take ESG seriously will be better placed to succeed in the future.

FAQs

What are the major environmental factors influencing corporate activity?

Climate change, pollution, biodiversity, and the depletion of the world’s natural resources are the environmental factors that impact corporate activity.

What are the major social factors influencing corporate activity?

Human rights, diversity and inclusion, health and safety, and community impact are the social factors that impact corporate activity.

What are the major governance factors influencing corporate activity?

Corporate structure, risk management, corruption and bribery, and ethics are the governance factors that impact corporate activity.



