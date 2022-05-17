Fenner™ Precision Polymers Relocates Corporate Offices
Move supports business growth while enhancing workplace comfort and productivity
We see it as a launch pad for innovation –increasing engineering jobs for an R&D center and creating new manufacturing jobs to support Fenner’s expanding operations.”MANHEIM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenner™ Precision Polymers, a Michelin Group Company and world leader in reinforced polymer technology announced the move of its corporate offices today. The new location, is in Manheim Township, will be at 187 West Airport Road in Lititz, Pa. Approximately 100 of Fenner’s office staff are expected to move into the new offices beginning fall of 2022. Ongoing construction updates will be underway in the space through October. The company anticipates that the remaining corporate staff will have relocated to the new facility by end of 2022.
— Jack Krecek, Divisional Managing Director, Fenner Precision Polymers
“This is a great location for us and one that is great for the business,” said Jack Krecek, Divisional Managing Director, Fenner Precision Polymers. “The West Airport Road location offers a convenient commute for employees that is just minutes away from the previous site. It also provides enhanced comfort and productivity advantages over the previous corporate headquarters. It’s a workplace in which staff will be more connected and better positioned to support our growth.”
The enhanced office space brings to life the kind of environment that will attract and retain top talent in the Lancaster area. It features improved cross-functional collaboration inside the workplace and supports sustainability efforts externally, by reducing time and carbon emissions produced by travel between buildings and outside meetings.
“Our relocation to the new facility marks yet another proud milestone along our journey to becoming a world-class manufacturing operation,” added Krecek. “We see it as a launch pad for innovation –increasing engineering jobs for an R&D center and creating new manufacturing jobs to support Fenner’s expanding operations.”
Built in 1998, 187 West Airport Road sits on 2.94 acres. It is a 35,021 sq. ft. Industrial/Flex building consisting of office and warehouse space.
Fenner and many of its brands have been members of Lancaster and Manheim communities for more than 100 years.
###
ABOUT FENNER PRECISION POLYMERS
Fenner Precision Polymers is a Michelin Group Company. With over 900 employees worldwide, Fenner Precision Polymers is a trusted supplier of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The company’s product lines support clients across a variety of industries including 3D printing, document handling, transportation, mining, agriculture, aerospace, climate control, material handling, food processing, and manufacturing. Product lines include, but are not limited to, coated fabrics and technical textiles, link belting for power transmission and conveying, keyless locking devices, Eagle polyurethane belting, industrial conveyor belting, wire cloth, silicone and organic rubber hoses, customized bearing solutions, and PowerMax composite products. Learn more about Fenner Precision Polymers and its subsidiaries, Fenner Drives, Fenner Precision, James Dawson, NinjaTek, Fabri Cote, MAV S.p.A., Hoyt, and Lumsden Belting.
###
