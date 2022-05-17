Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Size 2020 to 2028, with Emerging Trends, Key Manufacturers & Industry Segmentation

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of cyberattacks is among the major factors boosting revenue growth of the global zero trust security solutions market

Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Size – USD 19.49 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trend –Increasing adoption of IoT-based devices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global zero trust security solutions market size is expected to reach USD 69.85 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing numbers of cyberattacks, presence of stringent regulations for information security and data protection, and increasing digitalization in developing countries. Zero trust security is an IT security framework that requires authentic verification from every single device, user, or machine that attempts to connect or access a private network.

Zero trust security solution uses advanced authentication technologies such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), next-generation endpoint security technology, identity and access management (IAM), and identity protection. MFA is a type of verification method that requires a user or any device to provide two or more authentication values to provide access to a network or resource such as an online account, application, or VPN. North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment by private investors in network security infrastructure and robust presence of major companies are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Get a sample of the Zero Trust Security Solutions report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/773

Some Key Findings From the Report:

• In April 2020, Google launched zero-trust approach-based product BeyondCorp Remote Access. This product allows employees to access internal web applications from any device, and from any location, without virtual private network or VPN.

• Data security segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing volumes of digital data and rising concerns regarding data security.

• Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of SMEs and developments across the IT sector are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Zero Trust Security Solutions market.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/zero-trust-security-solutions-market

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Zero Trust Security Solutions industry are:

Cisco Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Okta, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC., Centrify Corporation, Cyxtera Technologies, Illumio, and Sophos Group Plc.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/zero-trust-security-solutions-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global zero trust security solutions market based on type, deployment mode, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Data Security

o API Security

o Endpoint Security

o Security Policy Management

o Security Analytics

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• On-Premises

• Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunication

• Retail & E-commerce

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utility

• Others

The Global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Zero Trust Security Solutions market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Zero Trust Security Solutions Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Zero Trust Security Solutions market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Zero Trust Security Solutions market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/773

Radical Features of the Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Report:

• The report encompasses Zero Trust Security Solutions market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

• An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

• Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

• Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

• The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Zero Trust Security Solutions industry

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/773

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/

5g chipset market

https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-chipset-market

next-generation display materials market

https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-display-materials-market

artificial intelligence in transportation market

https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-market

food-grade gases market

https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-grade-gases-market

weather forecasting systems market

https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/weather-forecasting-systems-market

photolithography equipment market

https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photolithography-equipment-market

virtual reality market

https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-reality-market

coastal surveillance market

https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/coastal-surveillance-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-zero-trust-security-solutions-market

Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Size Worth USD 69.85 Billion in 2028