PetDine Earns Excellent Safe Quality Food Rating
Earning an Excellent rating is no small feat, and we are proud of the PetDine team for obtaining this important designation toward becoming a world-class facility.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI) has awarded PetDine’s recently expanded Harvard, IL, pet food manufacturing facility a 97 out of 100 Excellent Safe Quality Food (SQF) audit rating. The 210,000 square foot facility’s Excellent SQF food safety certification achievement demonstrates PetDine’s commitment to producing the safest, highest quality pet supplements, treats and food for clients to bring to market.
— Jorge Martinez Carrillo, President of ADM Pet Solutions
“We hold the SQF certification with such esteem,” said Jorge Martinez Carrillo, President of ADM Pet Solutions. “Earning an Excellent rating is no small feat, and we are proud of the PetDine team for obtaining this important designation toward becoming a world-class facility.”
SQF certification has become the benchmark for food processors, retailers and food service providers across the world. PetDine’s Harvard facility has been SQF certified since 2019. Plant Manager Victor Martinez Rodriguez and his team’s participation in SQFI’s rigorous SQF Code Edition 9 certification process included registering the company with the SQF practitioner, choosing a level of certification, and passing an audit that is performed by a licensed SQF certification body, which includes reviews of documents, interviews with staff and an assessment of the company’s facility. The Edition 9 audit process, which reinforced PetDine’s food safety management system by identifying and mitigating potential risks and hazards that can emerge within pet treat and food manufacturing, was led by PetDine’s Quality Assurance Manager and SQF Practitioner, Carlie Gabrys, along with Jennifer Zazula, PetDine’s Food Safety Coordinator. PetDine will participate in regular audits to uphold SQF compliance and maintain its certification.
“We stress safety and quality so our clients have one less thing to worry about and can focus on bringing industry-leading products to pet owners worldwide,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “The SQF certification process opens PetDine’s doors to third-party inspection and critique. Earning such a high rating is proof of our team’s dedication to producing the highest quality pet products on behalf of our clients.”
For more information about SQF certification, visit sqfi.com. To learn more about PetDine and its manufacturing processes, please contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin.boling@petdine.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine, a division of ADM, is a contract manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom pet supplements, food and treats. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders, dental and long goods, baked treats and kibble. PetDine works with clients to customize pet products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
