Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,555 in the last 365 days.

2.5MW Containerized Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contributes to Sustainable Development

STOUGHTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the context of global double carbon, countries attach great importance to hydrogen energy, and have made detailed industrial plans, which have been continuously promoted and updated. As the messenger of deep decarbonization, the hydrogen energy era is slowly coming to us.

The emergence of 2.5MW Containerized single-stack hydrogen production system from the Angstrom Group has contributed to the development and popularization of green hydrogen. This system adopts advanced alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production patented technology, the total footprint only occupies 2 of 40ft containers (1 40ft and 2 20ft), saving land resources, and the system can be modularized to 10MW/100MW or even larger module scales. The system comes with a 500Nm3/h hydrogen capacity, purity can reach 99.999% after purification, and the maximum output pressure is 1.6MPa. The entire system only takes about 2-3 weeks to be installed, which is 80% less than traditional hydrogen plants, much reducing the initial investment and labor cost. Moreover, the unique modular design with fully automatic control ensures lower energy consumption, optimized intelligence and integration, and higher safety factor compared with traditional hydrogen production equipment/system, also ensuring the products can work in a variety of harsh and unstable environments.

The successful development and production of the system is the result of the combination of the US leading both the technological progress and industrial development trend; it is also a breakthrough in promoting the development of the global hydrogen energy industry and sustainability.

Dan
Angstrom Advanced Inc.
+17815194765 ext.
daniel@verdellc.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

2.5MW Containerized Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contributes to Sustainable Development

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.