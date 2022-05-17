FELIX MEDIA SOLUTIONS OF AUSTIN, TEXAS ACQUIRES VISUAL INNOVATIONS COMPANY, INC.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Felix Media Solutions of Austin, Texas, announces its formal agreement today to acquire Visual Innovations Company, Inc. Felix Media Solutions is the largest privately held AV, Security, and Low Voltage integrator in Central Texas, as well as a four-time Inc.5000 honoree. This acquisition marks Felix Media Solutions’ expansion into the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) market and web-based e-Commerce system, AggieBuy.
The newly expanded services of Felix Media Solutions will benefit both private and public organizations. The Texas-based, one-stop-shop brings an impressive menu of services to the doorstep of all those seeking the latest and greatest in Audio Visual, Security, or Low Voltage integration. As the demand to be globally connected increases now more than ever, the State of Texas, its counties, and all public entities therein need video communications, collaboration technologies, digital signage, and communications systems that will keep them on the cutting-edge of technology. The expertise often reserved only for the shiny towers of downtown will be made available to all Texans, by Texans.
“With this move, we are excited to bring the value, experience, and superior customer service of Felix Media Solutions to government and other clients served by DIR resources. We believe our unique approach, which leverages our deep knowledge of technology to create cost-effective Video Conferencing, Meeting Spaces, and AV-as-a-service solutions, is dearly needed, and we are thrilled that we will now be able to provide it to that sector,” says Lionel Felix, CEO of Felix Media Solutions.
Felix goes on to remark that this move embodies the next stage of evolution for the technology integrator, which recently expanded its services to security, camera, and access control systems through a 2021 acquisition. “What this means for Felix Media Solutions is that we are now able to offer full-service technology integrations to our clients. By using our knowledge of systems, we can offer the best design and consultation services for any client, corporate, or government looking for ‘the total package.’ This supports our desire to offer a premium client experience - no more negotiating multiple contracts and managing different vendors with different terms and availability”’.
About Felix Media Solutions
Felix Media Solutions is an Austin-based AV, Security, and Low Voltage integrator who works with Austin's largest companies to provide the best technology, support, and experiences. Founded in 2015 FMS grew from a small crew of ex-global IT gurus from Sony Pictures, WPP, Motorola, and Dell, to change how AV systems were designed, deployed, and supported. We have developed strong business relationships by offering excellent customer service and exceeding client expectations. Our deep bench of highly trained AV experts travels Texas, the US, and the world to provide unparalleled service.
About Visual Innovations Company
Visual Innovations was founded by Lloyd McCarley in Austin, Texas. Since its inception in 1992, Visual Innovations has been known as a leader in providing the state of Texas with corporate and government AV systems. The firm grew quickly into a space that was still very much analog and required a significant depth of design and engineering to support the needs of the day. In the past 30 years, Visual Innovations became the preeminent commercial and government integrator with major achievements like fitting the historical Commissioner’s Courtroom of Bexar County in San Antonio with the technology needed to broadcast trials and special events and expanding the information distribution and AV systems which helped bring connectivity and modernity to Texas A&M Corps Dormitory in College Station, TX.
For more information about Felix Media Solutions services, please visit www.felixmediasolutions.com.
Connect with Lionel Felix on LinkedIn or via email at lionel@felixmediasolutions.com.
Media Contact:
Caroline Brewton
