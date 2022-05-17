Fc Fusion Protein Market Size to Reach USD 65.73 billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The global Fc fusion protein market is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing Fc fusion protein demand in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry.

May 17, 2022 -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Fc fusion protein market is expected to grow from USD 25.01 billion in 2020 to USD 65.73 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



The Fc fusion protein biosimilars have been witnessing immense popularity across the globe for the past few years. The fusion protein biosimilars contain the biological ligands together with the fragmented crystallizable domain of immunoglobulins. The Fc fusion protein biosimilars are used in the clinical trials of various indications suchas cancer, diabetes, HIV, eye diseases, etc. The wide range of Fc fusion protein biosimilars applications offers various global Fc fusion protein market growth opportunities.

The Fc fusion protein contains a hybrid protein consisting of crystallizable fragment (Fc) domain of IgG linked to the protein or the peptide of interest. Fc fusion proteins are successfully being used to generate the long-acting forms of various protein therapeutics. These proteins help to alter the immunological properties of the biopharmaceutical and to increase the serum half-life. The Fc fusion proteins have plenty of biological and pharmaceutical applications, and Fc fusion proteins are being used for drug development.



The Fc fusion protein market is experiencing high growth due to rising research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes further propels the demand for new treatments. Furthermore, the rising use of the Fc fusion protein for the development of vaccines contributes significantly to the growth of the market. However, issues in the manufacturing process of Fc fusion protein and stringent government regulations present in the market could hinder the market's growth over the forecast period.



Major players in the global Fc fusion protein market are Astellas Pharma US, Regeneron, Genzyme, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Viventia, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, 3SBio Inc., and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. among others. The key players of the global Fc fusion protein market are majorly focusing on the adoption of various strategies such as research and development activities, geographical expansion, product innovations, and forming a strong partnership with the other major players to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



• In January 2016, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB announced the commercial launch of Elocta (efmoroctocog alfa), a recombinant human factor VIII Fc fusion protein with an extended half-life, for the first haemophilia A treatment in Europe.

• In August 2018, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. announced that it has started the phase 1 clinical trial SB26 Ulinastatin-Fc Fusion Protein to access the tolerability, safety, and pharmacokinetics.

The biosimilar drugs segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period



The type segment is divided into biosimilar drugs and brands drugs. The biosimilar drugs segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is one of the key factors which is driving the demand for the Fc fusion protein biosimilars in the market. In addition to this, increasing research and development activities to develop biosimilars using Fc fusion protein boosts the demand over the forecast period.



The diabetes segment held the largest market share and was valued at USD 9.62 billion in the year 2020.



The therapeutic area segment includes autoimmune disease, hemophilia, eye diseases, diabetes, and others. The diabetes segment held the largest market share and was valued at USD 9.62 billion by the year 2020. The increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe is propelling market growth. The Fc fusion proteins have emerged as one of the most novel treatments for the treatment of diabetes.



In vitro segment dominated the global Fc fusion protein market and held the major market share of 69.58% in the year 2020.



The application segment is divided into in vitro and in vivo. The in vivo segment is classified into bio-therapeutic drugs, while the in vitro segment is divided into immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, binding assays, and microarray technologies. In vitro segment dominated the global Fc fusion protein market and held the major market share of 69.58% in the year 2020. Rising use of Fc fusion protein for the applications such as immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, binding assays, and microarray technologies is driving the growth of the in vitro segment.



The ophthalmic or oculoplastic clinics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.07% over the forecast period.



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals and ophthalmic or oculoplastic clinics. The ophthalmic or oculoplastic clinics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.07% over the forecast period. Increasing applications of Fc fusion proteins for eye diseases is boosting the growth of the global Fc fusion protein market.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Fc Fusion Protein Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region dominated the global Fc fusion protein market and valued USD 10.62 billion in the year 2020. The factors such as the presence of many key manufacturers, technological advancement, highly developed healthcare sector, and high investment in the pharmaceutical industry are driving the demand for Fc fusion protein in the North America region. In addition, the European region accounted for a significant market share in the global Fc fusion protein market in the year 2020. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the countries such as Germany, UK, and France has pushed the demand for research and development activities for the development of novel new treatments to treat the various kinds of chronic diseases.



About the report:



The global Fc fusion protein market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.



