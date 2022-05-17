Patient Engagement Solutions Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of patient engagement solutions and increasing geriatric population are key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 13.49 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trend – Rising prevalence of chronic diseases ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient engagement solutions market size reached USD 13.49 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth of patient engagement solutions can be attributed to increasing investments in healthcare Information Technology (IT) sector, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing acceptance of patient engagement solutions in the healthcare industry. Patient engagement solutions are used to manage healthcare data and give access to the database of patient contact details to medical teams.

Patient engagement relies on technology, such as a portal or automated message, and the procedure is essential for ensuring patient satisfaction. To get patient health information, a variety of hardware, software, and services are employed. Demand for patient engagement solutions is expected to increase due to technological advancements, increase in the number of ambulatory services, and favorable government initiatives. The healthcare industry is undergoing significant transformations, as it is striving to provide value-based treatment. Patients are increasingly demanding meaningful and personalized experiences from their healthcare providers, and this trend is getting momentum.

The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies profiled in the global market report include Cerner Corporation (Oracle), NXGN Management, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, McKesson Corporation, ResMed, Klara Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth Inc., and CPSI.

Key Highlights from the Report

Cloud-based distribution helps to promote a hassle-free exchange of knowledge between patients and healthcare professionals, as bulk data can be kept on these systems and remote access is also possible.

Software & hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to continuous development of patient engagement solutions and their expanding applications in consulting, education, and implementation. Electronic solutions are simple to set up and use, and they enable easy access to vital pharmaceutical information, along with allowing healthcare practitioners to share drugs remotely.

Patient engagement solutions market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing geriatric population, high incidence/prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), rapid adoption of technology, and increasing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis are some key factors driving revenue growth of the North America market.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Patient Engagement Solutions industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient engagement solutions market on the basis of component, functionality, delivery mode, application, end-use, therapeutic area, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software & Hardware

Standalone

Integrated

Service

Consulting

Training & Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Others

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Communication

Health Tracking & Insights

Billing & Payments

Administration

Patient Education

Others

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-premise Solution

Cloud-based Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Home Health Management

Population Health Management

Outpatient Health Management

In-Patient Health Management

Financial Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Health & Wellness

Chronic Disease Management

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Benefits of Purchasing Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Finally, all aspects of the Patient Engagement Solutions market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

