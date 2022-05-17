Red Dot Sight Market Size Projected To Reach USD 76.3 Million at a CAGR of 4.7%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Red Dot Sight Market Size – USD 52.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Growing adoption of red dot sight for photography.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing application of red dot sight in cameras and telescope is fueling the growth of the market.

The global red dot sight market is expected to reach USD 76.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is a small electronic sight system that projects a red dot-shaped on the target for accuracy. These are considered to be fast acquisition and easy to use for gun shooting, especially for beginners.

The application of it is not only limited to firearms. They are used for hunting, in telescope and cameras as well. On cameras they are used to photograph flying aircraft, birds in flight, and other distant, quickly moving subjects. Telescopes have a narrow field of view and therefore are often equipped with a secondary "finder scope" such as a red dot sight. This is also a rage in the gaming world. With the introduction of 3D video games, red dot has become quite popular. Another growing craze is a paintball game where they are used. The market has quite a scope in the coming years.

North America dominates the market for a red dot sight. Its usage in North America is more owing to the high purchasing power of the people and firearms policy in the U.S. APAC will have a higher growth rate in the coming years owing to the rise in camera and telescopic market and also the gaming consoles.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The red dot sight is commonly used in firearms and for hunting. Defense uses it to train beginners for accurate target practice.

• Most commonly used reticles in red dot sight are for handguns and rifles ranging from 0.6mil to 1.6mil. The choice of reticles depends on the user’s needs.

• Red dot is popular among paintball and airsoft players as they make it easy to target without having an issue of focus.

• The increasing application in gaming consoles is making it popular and fueling the market. Gaming is a huge market and application of any equipment really affects the market size.

• “Tube design” in the red dot sight offers fitted dust covers and choice to add filters like polarizing or haze and also has glare reducing sunshades.

• Open designs have a flat base with a single loop of material to support the reflective optics. It is not used as commonly as tube design.

• Some of the commonly used ones are Ozark Armament Rhino Tactical, Vortex Sparc 2, Vortex Strikefire 2, Bushnell TRS 25, Aimpoint Pro Patrol.

• North America region dominates the market with a higher share owing to their firearms policy and high usage of it in the military.

• APAC to have a higher growth rate due to the rising application of red dot in video games, telescope, and

• Key participants include Bushnell, Aimpoint, Black Spider LLC, Burris, Optics, Vortex Optics, Command Arms, DI Opticals, EOTech and High-Speed Gear among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global red dot sight market on the basis of type, categories, range, reticles, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Full Size

• Microdots

• Mini Reflex

Categories Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Tube Design

• Open Design

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• <10m

• <20m

• <50m

• <100m

Reticles Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• 0.6 mil

• 0.8 mil

• 1.0 mil

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Armed Forces

• Hunting

• Video Games

• Telescopes

• Cameras

• Paintball

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

