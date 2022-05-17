Global AI in Biopharmaceutical Development Market Size
IBM Watson Health, Google (Alphabet Inc.), Concreto HealthAI, Nvidia Corporation, PathAI, Atomwise, Inc., Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ai-biopharma S.A.S., and Microsoft Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the AI in Biopharmaceutical Development Market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global AI in Biopharmaceutical Development Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.2 % from 2022 to 2027.
Rising real-time data volumes, advancing computer power, improving the efficiency of digital transformation, and reducing computing costs are some of the key factors that are driving market revenue.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 119 Figures spread through 179 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global AI in Biopharmaceutical Development Market - Forecast to 2027’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the monoclonal antibody is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment in the 2021 AI in the biopharmaceutical development market
- Based on the application outlook, the research & discovery segment is estimated to dominate the 2021 global market in terms of revenue generation
- Among the end-users, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are estimated to capture maximum revenue share in the 2021 market
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Biopharmaceutical Development Market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period
- IBM Watson Health, Google (Alphabet Inc.), Concreto HealthAI, Nvidia Corporation, PathAI, Atomwise, Inc., Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ai-biopharma S.A.S., and Microsoft Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the AI in Biopharmaceutical Development Market
Request a Sample Copy of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Biopharmaceutical Development Market Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/ai-in-biopharmaceutical-development-market-3798
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Recombinant Proteins
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Research & Discovery
- Clinical Development
- Manufacturing & Supply Chain
- Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations/ Contract Research Organizations
- Academic & Government Research Institutes
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238