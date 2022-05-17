Submit Release
Global AI in Biopharmaceutical Development Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global AI in Biopharmaceutical Development Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.2 % from 2022 to 2027.

Rising real-time data volumes, advancing computer power, improving the efficiency of digital transformation, and reducing computing costs are some of the key factors that are driving market revenue.


Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the monoclonal antibody is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment in the 2021 AI in the biopharmaceutical development market
  • Based on the application outlook, the research & discovery segment is estimated to dominate the 2021 global market in terms of revenue generation
  • Among the end-users, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are estimated to capture maximum revenue share in the 2021 market
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Biopharmaceutical Development Market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period
  • IBM Watson Health, Google (Alphabet Inc.), Concreto HealthAI, Nvidia Corporation, PathAI, Atomwise, Inc., Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ai-biopharma S.A.S., and Microsoft Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the AI in Biopharmaceutical Development Market


Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Vaccines
  • Recombinant Proteins
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Research & Discovery
  • Clinical Development
  • Manufacturing & Supply Chain
  • Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
  • Contract Manufacturing Organizations/ Contract Research Organizations
  • Academic & Government Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • The UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA



Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

