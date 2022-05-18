Cylindrical Linear Motors to account for 50% of Global Market Value in 2022 and Beyond, Reports Fact.MR
Spiraling Application of Electronic Equipment Opens Countless Growth Prospects for ManufacturersROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, the Global Demand for Linear Motor Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 2.1 Billion. Demand is especially being stimulated by swift uptake across the automotive sector, particularly from production giants such as China.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Linear Motor Market"
30 Tables, 127 Figures and 170 Pages
From 2015 to 2021, the market for linear motors grew at a CAGR of 6.3%, closing at a value of US$ 1.1 Billion. As of 2022, the industry is likely to reach US$ 1.17 Billion. The market posted credible gains in the past, as new production technologies such as additive manufacturing and robotics made significant headway across prominent regions.
Additionally, promises abound in piezoelectric device manufacturing that use linear devices to achieve precision motion control down to nanometer precision. Numerous technological advancements in industrial production, including additive manufacturing and robotic automation, have paved the way for increased linear motor adoption.
For Critical Insights on Coreless Linear Motors Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5891
Will Japan Provide Ample Growth Opportunities for Linear Motor Manufacturers?
Advancement in Aerospace Industry to Induce Linear Motor Manufacturing
The Japanese market is expected to yield major expansion opportunities amid its superior position in the field of electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries among others. Currently, the Japanese automotive industry is worth over US$ 400 Billion, employing over 8% of its workforce. Likewise, Japan’s aerospace industry has a strong international reputation, particularly in the field of research and development (R&D).
Recently, however, it has shifted its focus from R&D to the commercialization of space technology. However, the most promising industry is robotics, which will significantly employ linear motor systems in the forthcoming years. As per Fact.MR’s market analysis report, the Japanese Linear Motor Industry is forecasted to exceed US$ 1.3 Billion by 2032, following a CAGR growth rate of 5.7% during the conjecture period.
To learn more about Flatbed Linear Motors Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5891
Key Segments Covered in the U-Channel Linear Motors Industry Survey
• Linear Motor by Design:
o Flatbed Linear Motors
o U-Channel Linear Motors
o Cylindrical Linear Motors
• Linear Motor by Sales Channel:
o Direct OEMs
o Direct System Integrators
o Distributors
• Linear Motor by Axis:
o Single-axis Linear Motors
o Multi-axis Linear Motors
• Linear Motor by Core:
o Iron Core Linear Motors
o Coreless Linear Motors
Competitive Landscape
The global market for linear motors is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.
• In January 2019, Aerotech Inc. and Micronix USA entered a strategic partnership to offer complimentary precision motion products to industrial and research markets, particularly for easy-to-use Nano positioning products.
• In April 2019, ANCA Group launched its new tubular linear motor LinX M series to support demanding automation applications whilst increasing efficiency in a compact footprint
• In 2021, BOSCH Rexroth introduced the new RM10-MPP and RM15-MPP mid pressure load sensing valve platform which is easy to apply for today’s functional demands, and easily integrated into energy-efficient systems.
Get Customization on Single-axis Linear Motors Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5891
Key players in the Multi-axis Linear Motors Market
• Aerotech Inc.
• ANCA Group
• BOSCH Rexroth
• ETEL S.A.
• FANUC Corporation
• Hitachi Metals Ltd.
• HIWIN Corporation
• Jenney Science AG
• KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH
• Kollmorgen Corporation
Key Takeaways from Iron Core Linear Motors Market Study
• Global linear motor market to flourish 1.8x from 2022-2032
• Cylindrical linear motor to be a top-selling category, capturing more than 50% market share
• By application, electronics & assembly industry to expand at a CAGR of 5.3%
• U.S to emerge as a significant linear motor market, documenting a 5.8% CAGR
• China to be the 2nd most opportunistic market, expected to be valued at US $ 1.5 Billion in 2032
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
Mahendra Singh
Japan Sales Office
4-1-1 Nakano,
9F Nakano Sunplaza
Tokyo, 164-8512
Japan
E: sales@factmr.com
Neha Bhosle
Fact.MR
+1 6282511583
email us here