Global Seeds Market 2022-2027: Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Top Companies, Outlook and Forecast

Global Seeds Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global seeds market size reached a value of US$ 43.4 Billion in 2021. Seed refers to a small embryonic plant which plays a vital part in the reproductive process of plants. It is e-closed in an outer covering, known as the seed coat, that helps in providing protection to the embryo. Seeds perform numerous functions for the plant which include providing nourishment to the embryo, dispersing to new locations and dormancy in unfavorable weather conditions. Apart from this, seeds are considered as an important part of the ecosystem as they offer food to other species like humans, and are used for a variety of domestic as well as industrial purposes. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 48.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.11% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Industry Trends:

On account of rising population across the globe, the demand for food production is observing an increase, resulting in the growth of the global seeds market. In addition to this, due to rapid urbanization, the availability of per capita arable land has declined. Nonetheless, with the advent of genetically modified (GM) seeds, farmers are now able to increase the efficiency of their farmlands as GM seeds have higher yield than non-GM seeds. This is anticipated to drive the demand for GM seeds worldwide. Moreover, as government of several countries are encouraging the application of biofuel, due to its environmental advantages, the demand for crops like soybean and corn is increasing, in turn, augmenting the demand for seeds of these crops. Further, propelled by economic growth and escalating disposable incomes, the demand for agricultural produce from both the food and non-food sectors has been increasing constantly in a number of developing markets, such as India, China, Middle East, etc.

Top Seeds Companies Worldwide 2022 :

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Bayer Crop Science AG

• Corteva

• Syngenta AG

• BASF

• Limagrain

• KWS SAAT SE

• Sakata Seed Corporation

• AgReliant Genetics, LLC

• DLF Seeds A/S

• Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co., Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, seed type, trait, availability, and seed treatment.

By Type:

• Conventional

• Genetically Modified

By Seed Type:

• Oil seeds

o Soybean

o Sunflower

o Cotton

o Canola/Rapeseed

• Cereals & Grains

o Corn

o Wheat

o Rice

o Sorghum

• Fruits & Vegetables

o Tomatoes

o Melons

o Brassica

o Pepper

o Lettuce

o Onion

o Carrot

• Burpee & Park

• Other seeds

o Alfalfa

o Clovers and Other Forage

o Flower Seed

o Turf Grasses

By Trait:

• Herbicide-Tolerant

• Insecticide-Resistant

• Other Stacked Traits

By Availability:

• Commercial Seeds

• Saved Seeds

By Seed Treatment:

• Treated

• Untreated

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

