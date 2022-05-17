Drip Irrigation Market 2020| Size, Share, Growth, Revenue ,Demand, Drivers, Key Players, Top Regions by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Drip Irrigation Market Size – USD 5.22 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends – Growing Trend of Greenhouse Vegetable Production ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Drip Irrigation Market will be worth USD 11.25 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth in the global population and the demand for increasing agricultural productivity. Increasing government programs and subsidies in developing countries like China and India regarding the adoption of drip irrigation for agricultural purposes is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the initiatives of the government to reduce the water scarcity in various European countries are most likely to boost the demand for the drip irrigation system. The rising need for higher crop productivity and reduction in the usage of fertilizers and pathogen attacks will surely increase the utilization of advanced irrigation systems.

The Increasing initiatives of the government regarding water conservation and the rising demand for an enhanced and effective automated irrigation system is driving the demand of the drip irrigation market.

The rising growth of greenhouse vegetable production is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The scarcity of water in several countries is hampering greenhouse vegetation production, which is the main reason behind the increasing adoption of drip irrigation by farmers.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2019, Israel based irrigation solutions supplier Rivulis opened a manufacturing plant in Guanajuato, Central Mexico. The company announced that it is expanding its global footprint with the establishment of the new manufacturing plant. The new plant is set to become the largest manufacturing site for drip irrigation in the Americas.

The surface drip segment held the largest market share of 64.9% in 2019. The cost-effectiveness of the system and the achievement of high-water distribution uniformity have fueled the demand for surface drip irrigation.

Orchards are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. The increasing cultivation and exports of nuts and fruits from the Asia Pacific region have increased drip irrigation adoption.

Emitters accounted for the largest market share in 2019 as the installation of inline emitters helps in the cancellation of costs for additional emitters.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The technological up-gradation of the traditional irrigation system through the adoption of precision irrigation systems is projected to fuel the drip irrigation system in the region.

Top key Companies of the Drip Irrigation Market : include The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd, Hunter Industries, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., and MAHINDRA EPC LTD., among others.

Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Drip Irrigation market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Drip Irrigation market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Drip Irrigation Market on the basis of Application, Crop Type, Component, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Subsurface drip irrigation

Surface drip irrigation

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vegetable crops

Field Crops

Vineyards

Orchard Crops

Other crops

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Emitters

Drip Tubes

Pressure Pumps

Filters

Valves

Fittings & Accessories

Regional Overview:

The global Drip Irrigation Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Drip Irrigation Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Finally, all aspects of the Drip Irrigation market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

