NA Chairman met with Lao former Prime Minister, former NA Chairman

VIETNAM, May 17 -

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and former Prime Minister, former Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Thongsing Thammavong. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on May 16 met with former Prime Minister and former Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Thongsing Thammavong.

Huệ conveyed the greetings of Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to the former Lao leader, affirming that Thammavong is the close friend of Việt Nam who has made many contributions to strengthening and developing the relationship between the two National Assemblies and the two countries.

Chairman Huệ hoped that the former leader would continue to make intellectual contributions to the country's development as well as further promote the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

For his part, Thammavong highly appreciated the significance of Huệ’s official visit to the Lao People's Democratic Republic, and expressed his expectation that the National Assembly of Việt Nam would continue to share experiences with the National Assembly of Laos, contributing to strengthening the relationship between the two legislative bodies.

He also spoke highly of the workshop "Sharing experiences on mechanisms and policies for socio-economic recovery and development after the COVID-19 pandemic", which was jointly held by the two national assemblies and hoped many similar seminars would be held in the future. — VNS