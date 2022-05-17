Việt Nam , Laos’ NA Defence-Security Committees foster collaboration

VIETNAM, May 17 -

Chairman of the National Assembly Defence and Security Committee Major General Lê Tấn Tới works with his Lao counterpart Lieutenant General Vongsack Phanthavong in Vientiane on Monday. —VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Defence and Security Committee Major General Lê Tấn Tới held talks with his Lao counterpart Lieutenant General Vongsack Phanthavong in Vientiane on Monday, during which both sides shared their experience in building and amending laws and supervision activities in the field of defence and security.

Both sides briefed each other on the organisation, function and tasks of each committee, and discussed the possibility of holding a conference of the NA Committees for Defence and Security of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia, as well as the topics of the event.

Phanthavong said that they were interested in organising a conference to share experience between the NA Committees for Defence and Security of Việt Nam and Laos, expressing hope that both sides would work together to hasten the activity.

Tới agreed with proposals given by the Chairman of the Lao NA Committee for Defence and Security, underlining that the contents of the new cooperation agreement between the two NAs, which was signed on Monday, were important orientations for the collaboration between the two committees.

Tới said the Committee for Defence and Security of the Vietnamese NA would be willing to coordinate with the Lao side in a more closely and effective manner.

On the sidelines of NA Chairman Huệ’s visit, Secretary General of National Assembly Bùi Văn Cường held talks with his Lao counterpart Pingkham Lasasimma during which they agreed to closely coordinate in executing agreements recently signed between the two legislatures and between the Vietnamese NA’s Office and the Lao NA Secretariat.

Cường, who is also Chairman of the NA Office, shared experience in organising NA sittings and how his office had provided consultation and advice on this matter, from preparing contents of discussion and agenda, to arranging venues, facilities, COVID-19 control measures and press information before, during and after a sitting.

Lao NA Secretary General Lasasimma, thanked Cường for his valuable experience sharing and the Vietnamese NA Office for enthusiastic support for running Vietnamese-funded NA building newly launched in Laos.

She also pledged to work closely with the NA Secretary General as well as NA Office of Việt Nam to implement the signed agreements between the two sides.

Cường later witnessed the handover of Việt Nam’s US$100,000 donation to the Laos NA Secretariat to help them purchase equipment. — VNS