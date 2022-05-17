Vermouth Market to Hit USD 22.87 Billion by 2028 | Burgeoning Demand for New & Exotic Flavours of Fortified Wines, Says The Brainy Insights

Global vermouth market growth is driven by increasing popularity of aromatized and fortified wines in restaurants and pubs on a global level.

According to the new report published by The Brainy Insights, the global vermouth market is anticipated to grow from USD 10.54 billionin 2020 to USD 22.87 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



The growing need for new flavours in fortified wines focused on customer needs, tastes and preferences will create a profitable roadmap for the vermouth marketin the immediate future. Also, changing customer tastes and high demand for exotic product flavors would boost the global vermouth market.



Vermouth is a fortified drink flavored with aromatic herbs. Many specific herbs and flavourings, including juniper, garlic, quinine, orange peel, nutmeg, and coriander, may be used in vermouth; the vermouths of different producers are flavoured according to closely guarded recipes.Vermouth is a popular ingredient in cocktails, particularly in manhattans and martinis. It is usually an aperitif when drinking vermouth alone. Vermouth is used as an ingredient in a variety of different cocktails, as it has been found beneficial to minimize the alcohol content of cocktails with strong spirits as their foundation, to provide a pleasant herbal flavor and fragrance, and to enhance the taste in the base liquor.



The increasing demand for different flavors of fortified wines is the main growth driver for the global vermouth market. Market players are coming up with different varieties for fortified wines to meet the growing demands of their customers. The taste preferences of customers are constantly changing and there is high demand for new and exotic flavours in fortified wines.Premiumisation of the goods will provide the worldwide vermouth market with a huge boost. With the recovery of the global economy, the disposable income of consumers has grown, and thus their demand for premium goods has increased. Most consumers expect premium products to use high-quality ingredients, and thus they find the quality of such products to be higher than regular goods. This will further fuel the growth of the global vermouth market. Nonetheless, levying high product taxes coupled with strict product usage regulations would impede the growth of the market. In addition, the easy availability of product substitutes coupled with a large consumption of craft beers would also hinder the growth potential for the vermouth industry.



Major players operating in the global vermouth marketinclude Atsby Vermouth, Bacardi Limited, Belsazar, Branca International S.p.A., Cinzano, Contratto, Distillerie des Alpes, E.and J. Gallo Winery, F.LliGancia& C. SPA - Canelli (Asti – Italy), FratelliBrancaDistillerieSrl (Carpano), Giulio CocchiSpumantiSrl, Imbue, La Quintinye Vermouth Royal, Lo-Fi Aperitifs, Lustau, Maidenii, MancinoVermouth, Martinez Lacuesta, Martini, Napa, Ca., Noilly Prat, Quady Wines, Ransom, Regal Rogue, Riserva Carlo Alberto, Sutton Cellars and Uncouth Vermouth among others. The major players are now focusing on introducing strategies such as embracing innovative technologies, product developments, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships to enhance their market position in the global vermouth industry.



• For instance, inMarch 2018, Diageo revealed that it has acquiredBelsazar GmbH, a premium aperitif from the Black Forest in Germany. In 2013, Belsazar was introduced on the Berlin food and drink scene by the entrepreneurs Maximillian Wagner and Sebastian Brack.



The dry segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 11.8% over the forecast period.



The product type segment is divided into sweet, dry and white vermouth. As North America is highly demanding for dry and extra-dry vermouth, with low amounts of sugar syrup, the dry segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 11.8% over the forecast period.



The glass bottles segment held the largest market share of around 85% and a market value of about USD 8.96 billion in 2020



The packaging segment includes plastic bottles, glass bottles and others. As tradition means something when it comes to wine culture. Many people believe that the wine they are consuming should be in a stem-shaped glass and should come from a bottle with cork. Also, glass bottles do a great job of protecting wine, irrespective of whether they are sealed with a cork or a screw cap or a synthetic stopper. Therefore, the glass bottles segment held the largest market share of around 85% and a market value of around USD 8.96 billion in 2020.



The on-trade segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 11.0% over the forecast period



The distribution channel segment includes off trade and on trade. Because of the high product sales across pubs, nightclubs, bars, hotels, restaurants and cafés (HoReCa), the on-trade segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 11.0% over the forecast period.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Vermouth Market



• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• North America (U.S. , Mexico, Canada)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)



Because of the region's massive product intake, coupled with significant exports of goods to the American continent, the Europe region emerged as the largest market for the vermouth, with a 41.56% share and a market value of about USD 4.38 billion in 2020. Moreover, since customers are hanging lifestyles, social media impact, and a growing trend in club entertainment, lounges are boosting alcoholic beverage sales, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



About the report:



The global vermouth market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion).All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



