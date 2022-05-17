Veterinary Vaccines Market Size, Share, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

Increasing trend to use fewer antibiotics and growing use of vaccines to treat zoonotic disorders are boosting the veterinary vaccines market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary vaccines market is anticipated to reach value of USD 12.75 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The veterinary/animal vaccines market is likely to expand rapidly, due to the growing use of vaccines to treat zoonotic disorders and increasing inclination to use fewer antibiotics. Moreover, the rising rate of incidence of livestock disorders is anticipated to propel the veterinary vaccines market further during the forecast period.However, during the forecast period, the global veterinary vaccines market is likely to be hampered by lack of appropriate standards and quality controls in veterinary vaccine production.

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the veterinary vaccines market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.

veterinary vaccines Market Size – USD 7.73 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Rise in the incidence of livestock disorders

Key market participants include Zoetis Inc., Bayer AG, Virbac SA, Merck KGaA, Eli Lilly and Company, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Aptimmune Biologics Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Laboratorios HIPRA, S.A.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the veterinary vaccines market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, Automazioni VX, Inc. entered into a cooperative agreement with Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck KGaA. The collaboration was aimed to launch Innoject Pro, a uniquely developed technology for subcutaneous injection vaccination of chicken. The technology can be utilized in conjunction with the Innovax vaccine by Merck Animal Health, which is used to safeguard poultry from bacterial infections.

The poultry segment is expected to lead the global veterinary vaccines market throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0%. The increased need for risk-free pet food, associated with a growing focus on developing new animal protection approaches, is estimated to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The injection segment is projected to retain the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Growth of the segment is attributable to increasing use of injection vaccines for protection of animal health. Injection vaccines play a crucial role in preventing and controlling the dissemination of disease outbreaks in both farm animals and livestock.

Throughout the forecast period, the inactivated segment is expected to dominate the market for veterinary vaccines. Inactivated vaccines are free from bacteria and suitable for rehabilitation, except in case of immunocompetent patients. These vaccines are usually compressed, which makes their shipping and preserving simple.

Due to growing prevalence of viral infections among livestock, including the Nipah virus infection, avian influenza, canine influenza, swine flu, and bird flu, the viral segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global market for veterinary vaccines during the forecast period, due to rising incidence of animal diseases and growing population of pets in the U.S.

Emergen Research has segmented the global veterinary vaccines market based on type, administration path, technology, infection, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Cattle

Cat

Dog

Administration Path Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Oral

Injection

Spray/Immersion

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Recombinant

Toxoid

Infection Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Fungal

Bacterial

Parasitic

Viral

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the veterinary vaccines market? What is the anticipated market valuation of veterinary vaccines industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the veterinary vaccines market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the veterinary vaccines industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global veterinary vaccines market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Global veterinary vaccines Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global veterinary vaccines market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

