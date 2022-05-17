Sanger Sequencing Services Market Size, Share, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research

Increasing advancements in molecular biology research, benefits of Sanger’s sequencing over other sequencing methods

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global sanger sequencing services Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2028. The report studies the historical data of the sanger sequencing services market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the sanger sequencing services industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the sanger sequencing services market.

Rapid advancement in sequencing methods, increasing application of Sanger sequencing in molecular biology techniques, and rising funding to accelerate genomics and molecular biology research activities are key factors driving market growth

Key companies in the market include Source BioScience, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LGC Science Group Limited, Fasteris SA, ceMIA SA, Quintara Biosciences, GenHunter Corporation, GENEWIZ, Inc., Nucleics, SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.,and Microsynth A.G. Inc.

Sanger sequencing technique is an important tool in molecular biology experiments to determine the correct sequence of DNA molecule. Sanger sequencing leverages a selective integration of chain-termination deoxyribonucleotides during DNA replication process performed in laboratory controlled settings. Sanger sequencing technology has been the most widely used sequencing techniques for decades and can read sequences greater than 500 nucleotides. The longer sequence reads in Sanger sequencing has numerous benefits as compared to other sequencing methods in terms of sequencing of the repeating nucleotides in the genome. Sanger sequencing services offers robust standardized bioinformatics analysis to provide high-quality and accurate results.

Key companies in the market offer high throughput options in cost-effective prices, experienced teams of analysts, faster turnaround time, and state-of-the-art equipment to accelerate genomics research. Availability of services that simplify workflows, advanced assay kits, and comprehensive suite of bioinformatics have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. However, lack of skilled professionals and unavailability of standardized protocols for analysis are some factors expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period.

Radical Highlights of the sanger sequencing services Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the sanger sequencing services market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Biomarkers and cancer segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing need for sequencing in oncology research due to rising global incidence of cancer and rising application of Sanger sequencing for identification and screening of cancer biomarkers and understanding carcinogen.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment revenue to expand at a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing increasing use of Sanger sequencing to identify and detect genetic diseases, increasing number of genomics projects, and rising investment and funding to accelerate genomics research.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases, rapid advancements in molecular biology and genomics research, and presence of large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributed to increasing investment and funding to boost R&D activities, rising incidence of genetic diseases and cancer, availability of advanced research facilities, and growing opportunities in the region.

In May 2021, genome sequencing service provider Macrogen Europe announced it had further boosted its next-generation sequencing capacity with the installation of an additional Illumina NovaSeq 6000 high-throughput sequencing system. The addition of this sequencing system to the broad portfolio of Macrogen Europe’s NGS and Sanger Sequencing services comes amid a growing demand for biomarker and drug discovery applications in immunology, oncology, and metagenomics.

The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans. It highlights the lucrative investment opportunities and growth prospects to help key companies and new entrants capitalize on the emerging opportunities and gain a robust footing in the market.

The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The global sanger sequencing services market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the sanger sequencing services sector in a strategic manner.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Sanger sequencing services market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Diagnostics

Biomarkers & Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the sanger sequencing services market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global sanger sequencing services market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

