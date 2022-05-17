Global Bromine Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Bromine Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Bromine Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the bromine market drivers and restraints and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bromine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global bromine market share is expected to reach $5.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Increasing demand for bromine in oil and gas drilling is significantly contributing to the bromine global market growth.

Want To Learn More On The Bromine Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5910&type=smp

The bromine market consists of sales of bromine by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a water disinfectant or purifier. Bromine is a chemical element with deep red color toxic liquid with an irritating and offensive odor. Bromine is used in making dyes, fumigants, flameproofing agents, sanitizers, water purification compounds, agents for photography, vegetable oil, and an emulsifier in citrus-flavored soft drinks. It is also used as a disinfectant for surfaces due to its damaging effects on microorganisms.

Global Bromine Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a trend gaining popularity in the bromine market. According to the bromine global market analysis, major companies are focused on partnerships and collaborations in order to expand their expansion into new areas and become industry leaders. For instance, in February 2021, W. R. Grace and Company, a US-based Chemicals company acquired Albemarle Corporation for $570 million. This acquisition significantly step-up W. R. Grace and the company's modest footprint in the pharmaceutical services industry. Albemarle Corporation is a US-based Chemical manufacturing company that specializes in bromine, refining catalysts, lithium, and applied surface treatments. Moreover, BSEF, the International Bromine Council with Avalon Consulting, and BSEF’s India consulting partners collaborated with Indian Chemical Council to launch the India Bromine Platform (IBP)). IBP is an opportunity to share technical information on bromine and its applications to enhance knowledge. The IBP’s mission is to spot and address issues pertinent to the Indian and global bromine industry.

Global Bromine Market Segments

The Global Bromine Market Is Segmented:

By Derivative: Organobromine, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide

By Application: Biocides, Flame Retardants (FR), Bromine-Based Batteries, Clear Brine Fluids (CBF), Other Applications

By End User: Oil And Gas, Automotive, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Textiles, and Other End Users

By Geography: The bromine global market overview is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Bromine Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bromine-global-market-report

Bromine Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bromine global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global bromine market, bromine market share, bromine market segments and geographies, bromine market players, bromine global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The bromine market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Bromine Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ICL Group Limited , Albemarle Corporation, LANXESS AG, Tosoh Corporation, TATA Chemicals Ltd., Gulf Resources Inc., Solaris Chemtech, Honeywell International Inc., Perekop bromine, Hindustan Salts Ltd., Chemtura Corporation, Chemada Industries Ltd., JORDAN BROMINE COMPANY, Shandong Weifang Longwei Industrial Co. Ltd., and Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Oil & Gas Upstream Activities, Oil Downstream Products), By Drilling Type (Offshore, Onshore), ) By Application (Residential, Commercial, Institutions) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-global-market-report

Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022 – By Types (Tire, Battery, Brake Parts, Filters, Body Parts, Lighting and Electronic Components, Wheels, Exhaust Components, Turbochargers), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Certification Outlook (Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts), By Distribution Channels (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-aftermarket-global-market-report

Agriculture Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Animal Produce, Crop Production, Rural Activities), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels), By Nature (Organic, Conventional) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check Out Our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC