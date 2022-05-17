Plastic Fasteners Market to Reach USD 7.52 Billion by 2026 | Growing Demand in Electronics and Automobiles Industry

Reports And Data

Development in applications of Plastic, new research for enhancing properties of plastic are the trends in Plastic Fasteners Market Drives industry Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Plastic Fasteners Market was valued at USD 4.60 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.52 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4 %. The Plastic Fasteners Market is driven by the by the increasing investments in residential and non-residential construction sectors, surge in electronic industries, and growth in automotive industry. Growth in the above sectors are anticipated to generate lucrative growth opportunities to the key players involved in the Plastic Fasteners Market. Likewise, the need of. Plastic fasteners is rising due to the introduction of the same or even an improved fastener technology to that of the metal counterpart, which is further expected to spur the growth of the global plastic fasteners market. Likewise, the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to provide stellar avenues for the key players involved in the global plastic fasteners market.

The automotive and aerospace industries are struggling to keep the weight of the object low, this purpose served by screw and fastener, it has seen unprecedented growth due to the current need to meet light weight automotive. Properties of plastic makes it usable for the application of Plumbing valves, pipes, decorative handles, seals, and more, they are shifting toward plastic because it is less susceptible to corrosion and disfigurement, especially compared to traditional metals. The global vehicle purchase increase from 892 million units in 2005 to 1.3 billion units in 2015, construction is increasing globally, these are the key drivers for the global plastic fasteners market growth. Furthermore, the demand of different products is likely to increase during the analysis period, thereby boosting the global plastic fasteners market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Illinois Tool Works, Nifco, Stanley Black & Decker, Bossard Group, E & T Fasteners, micro plastics, Craftech Industries, Melfast, Volt Industrial Plastics, Avery Dennison Corporation, Araymond, ATF Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2019-2026 in the global plastic fasteners market due to growing nation and increase in population of the major economic countries like China and India, followed by Middle East Africa region which is registered with the CAGR of 6.5%

Plastic is useful prevent electrical conductivity in certain areas of the electronic or electrical device, it is used in everything from the housing to the plastic screws, plastic washers and special fasteners

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Nylon

Polyarylamide

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

PEEK and PPA

Other

Product type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Rivets and push in clips

cable ties and clips

thread fastener

washer, spacers and bushes

other

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Automotive

Building construction

Electrical and electronics

Retail

other

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Plastic Fasteners market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Plastic Fasteners market.

The global Plastic Fasteners market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

