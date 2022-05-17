Sulfuric Acid Market Valuation to Surpass USD 12.36 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.76% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Sulfuric Acid Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Dilute Sulphuric Acid, Battery Acid, Concentrated Sulphuric Acid, and Chamber Acid), Application (Phosphate fertilizers, Pulp and Paper Industry, Metal Processing, and Other Applications) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Sulfuric Acid Market Information by Application, Type, and Region - Forecast to 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.76% CAGR to reach USD 12.36 Billion by 2027.

Market Scope

Sulfuric acid plays a crucial part in the manufacturing of fertilizers, pesticides, etc. the chemical is a strong, acidic mineral acid. It is composed of oxygen, sulfur, and hydrogen.

Competitive Analysis

The global sulfuric acid market has prominent players such as:

Solvay

Agrium

Honeywell

Akzo Nobel

Evonik Industries

Bayer

Dupont

Bp

Cytec Industries

Chevron

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global sulfuric acid market has registered a massive surge in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly credited to the growing population across the globe. Furthermore, the major reduction in agricultural land in recent times is another crucial parameter catalyzing the growth of the sulfuric acid market. Moreover, the growing demand for nutrient-rich food crops is causing a rise in the use of fertilizers by farmers worldwide to boost the production level and thus is causing an upsurge in the market's growth. In addition, the growing demand from various application areas such as metal processing, automotive industries, and many more is also likely to impact the market's growth positively over the assessment timeframe.

The chemical is used as a dehydrating agent, reactant, and catalyst across several industries like chemical manufacturing, metal processing, petroleum efficiency, paper & pulp, fertilizers, and automotive, which is projected to flourish with the market's growth. The growing use of oleum may offer lucrative opportunities for the market's growth.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the factors such as pollution of the environment and high side effects may impede the growth of the sulfuric acid market. In addition, the fluctuating raw material prices are also one of the major challenges faced by the players across the market worldwide.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on a majority of the market sectors worldwide. Since the rise of the pandemic., the industry sectors are facing unexpected challenges in recent times. Several countries worldwide implemented partial or complete lockdowns, leading to a major fall in the economy. Considering the pandemic, several industry areas witnessed debt and loss, whereas some industries look to rise and profit in demand like pharmaceutical, chemical, and healthcare sectors.

Sulphuric acid is widely used in manufacturing cleaning products and pesticides, which is vital in the pandemic situation. Cleaning is very important in the pandemic situation, and the demand for cleaning products increased rapidly during this time. Although, a slight fall in the growth rate can be seen given the nationwide lockdowns worldwide. But after a fall in the number of cases across the globe, the government lifts the lockdown and rapidly recoups its demand and sales in the market.

Segment Analysis

The global market for sulfuric acid has been fragmented into various segments based on application, raw material, and region.

Based on the raw material, the global sulfuric acid market is split into smelters' pyrite ore, elemental sulfur base metal, and others (from oil & petroleum refineries). The elemental sulfur-based segment is projected to account for the highest revenue share globally over the assessment era. The segment's growth is mainly credited to the abundance of elemental sulfur in the market. Considering the high use of sulfur in the production of sulfuric acid, it is less contaminated than the pyrite ore roasting and base metal smelter, where the factories are obligated to implement stringent procedures for treating the emitted sulfuric acid gases before their release into the atmosphere.

Based on application, the global market for sulfuric acid is divided into pulp & paper, textile industry, metal processing, chemical manufacturing, automotive, petroleum refining, fertilizers, and others. Among all these application areas, the fertilizer segment will likely lead the global market with the largest revenue share over the assessment timeframe. The segment's growth is mainly attributed to the increasing population worldwide, causing an increased demand for better-quality food crops. Furthermore, the rapid industrialization and urbanization have led to causing deterioration in hectares of arable land. For this situation, fertilizers are widely used across the globe by farmers to boost the crop yield, which is likely to catalyze the growth of the sulfuric acid market over the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The global market for sulfuric acid is studied across five major regions: North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the research report by MRFR, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to dominate the global sulfuric acid market over the coming years. the regional market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in demand for sulfuric acid over the assessment era. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the easy availability of raw materials. Furthermore, the factors such as the growing developmental strategies and the flourishing​ chemical industry are also projected to boost the market's growth over the coming period. China is the top revenue pocket across the region. In addition, the growing production of cereals can cause an increase in the consumption of fertilizers boosting the growth of the market across the region.

