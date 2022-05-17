Submit Release
Morocco, Mauritania Discuss Means to Strengthen Judicial Cooperation

MOROCCO, May 17 - Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi held on Monday in Rabat, talks with a Mauritanian judicial delegation, led by the Inspector General of the Judicial and Prison Administration, Jemal Ould Agatt, which focused on ways to strengthen judicial cooperation between the two countries.

The visit of the Mauritanian delegation comes within the framework of fruitful cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Justice and its Mauritanian counterpart, in order to develop joint action and learn about the experience of the Kingdom in the field of justice and modernization of the administration and judicial system.

In a statement to the press, Ouahbi said that this visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of justice, particularly in terms of digitization, as well as to promote the exchange of experiences on a set of laws and the sharing of expertise on some international conventions relating to extradition and civil disputes.

The discussions also focused on family law, said the Minister, stressing that bilateral cooperation is not limited only to the judicial field, but also extends to other areas because of the strong fraternal ties between the two countries.

For his part, Agatt said that the visit of the Mauritanian delegation is meant to learn about the Moroccan experience in the field of judicial administration, digital transformation, administrative and financial inspection, and cooperation in the fight against cross-border crime.

He said, moreover, that the Mauritanian judicial authorities are working to strengthen bilateral ties of judicial cooperation by taking advantage of the Moroccan experience, adding that his country aims to benefit from this distinguished experience to support the efforts of judicial reform in Mauritania.

MAP 16 mai 2022

