Automotive Wiring Harness Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 7.9% through 2021-2031 | Future Market Insights
Automotive Wiring Harness Market growth is expected to persist over the coming years owing to increasing investments for automotive across the globe.NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Substantial increase in the investment for automated driving activities and development of electric vehicles charging infrastructure across the globe are expected to remain key defining factors in the global automotive wiring harness market. As per FMI’s analysis, the global automotive wiring harness sales are set to exceed US$ 48 Bn in 2021, whereas in the long-term, revenues will grow at 9.4%. FMI’s latest edition of the report reveals latest perspectives, along with a detailed analysis of how COVID-19 induced slowdown will impact future sales.
The COVID-19 pandemic crisis has severely affected the global economic growth, resulting in complete shutdown manufacturing activities and disruptions in the supply chain networks. However, automotive wiring harness market is expected to recover sharply as the economic activity resumes post the containment of pandemic.
Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-37
Key Takeaways
Automotive wiring harness demand is driven by healthy demand from automotive production in countries such as Germany, China, Japan and France. Investments to reduce CO2 emission and increase passenger safety are propelling demand
Leading automotive wiring harness manufacturers are focused on developing technologically advanced harnesses to improve safety and reduce downtime
Increasing preference of end users towards use of efficiently operating vehicles with advanced HVAC wiring harness systems, sensors wiring harness and chassis wiring harness is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period
East Asia and Europe is expected to lead the market in terms of market share owing to prevalence of major automotive wiring harness companies in the Germany and China. Furthermore, thriving development in the automotive industry in European countries such as U.K., France etc. results in substantial growth rate for the Automotive Wiring Harness demand growth
“Manufacturers are focused on developing new wires and cables which occupy less space and are lighter in weight with cost-efficient manufacturing techniques. Raw materials are also being blended to improve the features of the final product. In addition, increase in technology adoption, vehicle customization and various investments and merger strategies to expand their business can be attributed to rise in sales of vehicles which upsurge the automotive wiring harness market. These activities are augmenting the adoption of automotive wiring harness and creating positive prospects for the market growth.” says FMI analyst.
Competitive Landscape
The market is witnessing significant consolidation, in which the leading players account for more than half of the share. The diffusion of small regional players is expected to increase competitive intensity during the forecast period. Some of the key players in the market are LEONI Group, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Sumitomo Electric, Yazaki Group and Fujikura Ltd. These players have considerable hold over market share, and have longstanding relationships with a number of leading end users, giving them a competitive advantage.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-37
Key Segments
Product Type
Chassis & Safety
Conventional Chassis
Semi-Forward Chassis
Full Forward Chassis
Body
Roof
Door & Window
Facia
Seat
Interior
HVAC
Engine
Sensors
Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Compact
Mid-Sized
SUV
Luxury
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Electric Vehicles
BEV
PHEV
Sales Channel
First Fit
Replacement
Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-37
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Pacific
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-automotive-wiring-harness-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn