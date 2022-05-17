Indian Online Grocery Market to Reach US$ 28.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 32.7%

Indian Online Grocery Market

Indian Online Grocery Market Outlook 2022-2027: Industry Growth, Share, Size, Segmentation, Top Companies Analysis and Forecast Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Online Grocery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The Indian online grocery market size reached a value of US$ 5.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.7% during 2022-2027. Online grocery refers to the purchase of food and other necessary household products via e-commerce platforms. It includes a wide variety of products, such as fruits, vegetables, food grains, oil, masala, eggs, meat, bakery, snacks, beverages and baby care, among others. Online grocery portals offer various benefits to customers, such as flexible payment options, access to a wide product range, easy availability, and convenient home delivery services, due to which they are gaining widespread prominence among the masses.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Top Companies in Indian Online Grocery Market:

• Aaram Shop Private Limited

• Amazon Retail India Pvt. Ltd

• Godrej Nature’s Basket

• Grofers India Private Limited

• Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd (Bigbasket)

• Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd

Industry Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by significant growth in the e-commerce industry. This, coupled with rapid urbanization and inflating per capita income levels, has positively influenced market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing use of smartphones and the rising trend of digitalization have provided a boost to market growth. Besides this, the continual promotion of online grocery platforms by celebrities and social media platforms across the country has also favorably impacted the market growth. Apart from this, the rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the widespread popularity of online grocery portals among individuals due to the temporary closure of brick-and-mortar stores, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the market share

• Market Segmentation by product type, payment method and platform.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Indian Online Grocery Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Food Grains

• Bread, Bakery and Dairy Products

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Personal Care

• Dry and Baking Products

• Household Products

• Beverages

• Meat and Meat Products

• Others

Breakup by Payment Method:

• Online

• Cash on Delivery

Breakup by Platform:

• App-based

• Web-based

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• East India

• West India

• South India

TOC for the Indian Online Grocery Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Indian Online Grocery Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

