NGS Sample Preparation Market High Demand, Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

The increased advancements in NGS platforms & improving the NGS-based diagnostic test reimbursement scenario are driving the demand for the market.

NGS Sample Preparation Market Size – USD 3.11 Billion in 2019, NGS Sample Preparation Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, NGS Sample Preparation Market Trends – High demand in the consumer genomics sector.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global NGS Sample Preparation Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the NGS Sample Preparation industry. The report covers the NGS Sample Preparation Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the NGS Sample Preparation market size with regards to volume and valuation.

The Global NGS Sample Preparation Market is projected to reach USD 6.63 billion in 2027. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to other genetic technologies, such as microarray and sanger-seq, are among the main driving forces in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications.

New England Biolabs technology that uses magnetic beads to mount the prototype will greatly enhance the procedures for sample preparation for the next generation. Recent advances in technology, for example, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), for automation of genome libraries, often allow for next-generation sequencing at an affordable cost in a single day. The progress is expected to increase the number of next-generation users in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report are:

Agilent technologies

Bio-rad laboratories

Bgi; biomatters ltd

Congenica ltd

Eurofins scientific

Dnastar

F. Hoffmann-la roche ltd

Genomatix gmbh

Thermo fisher scientific

Foundation medicine

Others

This technology has drawn the interest of many companies and investors in various fields, including fundamental research, discovery, and production of pharmaceutical drugs, reproductive, and consumer genomics. In addition, the declining costs of next-generation data and their added value are expected to have a positive effect over traditional data, which contributes to lucrative revenue growth, on the diversification of this technology in other clinical fields.

The largest share in the overall sample preparation market for the NGS in North America and then Europe. North America's significant share can be attributed to government and private programs to improve NGS technology, wide adoption of NGS diagnostics in North America, a growing number of NGS-based clinical & testing applications around the world, increased cancer research, increasing awareness of NGS services, and the involvement of leading NGS service providers.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19. The largest businesses in the world strive to clean up budgets and build cash reserves. There is no doubt that the actual disposable income of employees will decrease, and producers are looking at alternatives to satisfy consumer demand at a much lower rate.

Further key findings from the report suggest

For next-generation series, Oncology is calculated as the product with the largest income share on the market

Academic research companies are the largest end-users of income generation due to the high penetration in research activities of the seq-technology

Genetic testing of the GNS will boost the health outcome dramatically, and the mortality rate so that acceptance of this segment is driven.

Due to its numerous benefits across the entire genome market, the targeted sequencing sector dominated revenue shares in terms of coverage scope and multiplexing power.

The segment would increase at a lucrative rate of growth due to substantial price reductions in the sequence of the whole genome.

Furthermore, the key developers are dedicated to developing new, more powerful five-platforms. Over recent years, these factors have contributed to sales in the market.

In January 2018, Illumina, Inc and KingMed Diagnostics agreed to build, with Illumina's next-generation sequencing (NOT) technology, groundbreaking oncology, and genetic disease research applications jointly. The collaboration represents a significant step towards the evaluation and approval of the Chinese Food and Drugs Authority (CFDA) and aims to provide patients across China with precision medicines.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global NGS Sample Preparation Market on the basis of Workflow, Application, End-User, and region:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

NGS Library Preparation Kits

Semi-automated Library Preparation

Automated Library Preparation

Clonal Amplification



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics



End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the NGS Sample Preparation market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

