HFC Refrigerant Market Size 2022 Analysis With COVID-19 Pandemic Effects On Industry and New Opportunities By 2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global HFC Refrigerant market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3,399.91 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2,426.85 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -5.46% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, R-134a accounting for 34.84% of the HFC Refrigerant global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 795.67 million by 2028, growing at a revised -6.61% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

The global major manufacturers of HFC Refrigerant include Chemours, Arkema, Daikin, Orbia, Honeywell, Linde, Zhejiang Juhua, Dongyue Group, and Sanmei, etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold a 37.6% market share of HFC Refrigerant in 2021.

Global HFC Refrigerant Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market's growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

By Company

Orbia

Zhejiang Juhua

Chemours

Arkema

Sanmei

Daikin

Honeywell

Dongyue Group

Sinochem Group

Meilan Chemical

Linde

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert's opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global HFC Refrigerant Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Segment by Type

R-32

R-134a

R-410A

Others



Segment by Application

Air Conditioner

Automotive Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

Others

Detailed TOC of Global HFC Refrigerant Market:

1 HFC REFRIGERANT MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND SCOPE OF HFC REFRIGERANT 1

1.2 HFC REFRIGERANT SEGMENT BY TYPE 2

1.2.1 GLOBAL HFC REFRIGERANT MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE ANALYSIS BY TYPE: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 R-134A 4

1.2.3 R-410A 4

1.2.4 R-32 5

1.2.5 OTHERS 6

1.3 HFC REFRIGERANT SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 7

1.3.1 GLOBAL HFC REFRIGERANT MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 7

1.3.2 AIR CONDITIONER 9

1.3.3 AUTOMOTIVE AIR CONDITIONER 9

1.3.4 REFRIGERATOR 10

1.3.5 OTHERS 11

1.4 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH PROSPECTS 12

1.4.1 GLOBAL HFC REFRIGERANT REVENUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 12

1.4.2 GLOBAL HFC REFRIGERANT PRODUCTION CAPACITY ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 14

1.4.3 GLOBAL HFC REFRIGERANT PRODUCTION ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 14

1.5 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE BY REGION 15

1.5.1 GLOBAL HFC REFRIGERANT MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 16

1.5.2 NORTH AMERICA HFC REFRIGERANT ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 17

1.5.3 EUROPE HFC REFRIGERANT ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 18

1.5.4 CHINA HFC REFRIGERANT ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 19

1.5.5 JAPAN HFC REFRIGERANT ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 20

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 22

2.1 GLOBAL HFC REFRIGERANT PRODUCTION CAPACITY MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 22

2.2 GLOBAL HFC REFRIGERANT REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 24

2.3 HFC REFRIGERANT MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 26

2.4 GLOBAL HFC REFRIGERANT AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 28

2.5 MANUFACTURERS HFC REFRIGERANT PRODUCTION SITES AND FOUNDED TIME, PRODUCT TYPE 29

2.6 HFC REFRIGERANT MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 30

2.6.1 HFC REFRIGERANT MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 30

2.6.2 GLOBAL 5 AND 10 LARGEST HFC REFRIGERANT PLAYERS MARKET SHARE BY REVENUE 31

2.6.3 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION 32

Continued…

