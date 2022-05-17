Medical Electrodes Market is Expanding Significantly in the APAC Region
The global medical electrodes market is projected to showcase a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% during 2021-2025.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A number of factors, such as the rising incidence of chronic illnesses and lifestyle-associated diseases, growing aging population, improving healthcare infrastructure, surging need for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, and rising disposable income of people, are projected to propel the growth of the medical electrodes market at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021–2025. According to P&S Intelligence, the market generated $842.9 million revenue in 2020, which is expected to reach $1,151.6 million by 2025. Moreover, the market is witnessing a trend of surging launches of new and improved medical electrodes.
One of the major factors driving the demand for medical electrodes is the surging prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated illnesses. These diseases last long, limit the patients’ daily activity, and need constant medical care, and are the leading causes of disability and death, across the world. As the medical electrodes are key products required during electrical stimulation to give a statistical basis for the treatment and medical diagnosis of patients with the chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases, these electrodes are in high demand, which, in turn, drives the market growth.
Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-electrodes-market-outlook/report-sample
The usability segment of the medical electrodes industry is classified into disposable and reusable. Between the two, the disposable category accounted for the larger market share in 2020, and it is projected to record faster growth in the coming years. This can be ascribed to the surging need for disposable electrodes, as these are easy to use and are of low cost. Moreover, these have low preparation time for usage, inferior risk of cross-contamination among patients, and not required sterilization beforehand usage, and are available as dry-surface or pre-gelled electrodes.
Additionally, on the basis of modality, the medical electrodes industry is classified into electroencephalography (EEG) & brainstem auditory evoked potential (BAEP), electromyography (EMG), and electrocardiography (ECG). Among these, the ECG category held the largest market share in 2020, and it is projected to record the fastest growth during the foreseeable period. This can be attributed to the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) across the world. ECG is the primary step for the treatment and diagnosis of conduction disorders and congenital heart diseases, as it is used to measure heartbeat by placing the electrodes on the skin.
Geographically, North America held the largest share in the medical electrodes market in 2020. This is attributed to the growing geriatric population, technological developments, and advanced healthcare industry in the region. The elderly population needs primary diagnosis of neurological diseases and CVDs for the timely and efficient treatment. For instance, as per the World Population Ageing 2019 report, published by the United Nations, the regional population aged 65 years and older stood at 59.9 million in 2019, and it is projected to reach 96.3 million by 2050.
Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=medical-electrodes-market-outlook
Thus, the rising incidence of chronic illnesses and lifestyle-associated diseases and the surging aging population are expected to propel the demand for medical electrodes during the forecast period.
Medical Electrodes Market Size Breakdown by Segment
Based on Usability
• Disposable
• Reusable
Based on Modality
• Electrocardiography
• Electroencephalography & Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potential
• Electromyography
Geographical Analysis
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o U.K.
o France
o Italy
o Spain
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
Browse Other Related Report
Global Cardiac Monitoring Market Growth and Business Opportunities
Global Interventional Radiology Market Growth and Business Opportunities
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
+1 347-960-6455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other